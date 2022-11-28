Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Gattefossé Launches Sun Care Kit for Sensory, Performance and Stability
Gattefossé has launched a sun care kit composed of eight formulas with four key ingredients designed for sensory, performance and stability properties that support the efficacy of UV filters while removing the discomfort of a greasy, sticky feeling they sometimes bring. Four Key Ingredients. Emulium Illustro (INCI: Polyglyceryl-6 Polyhydroxystearate...
gcimagazine.com
Report: Indonesian Indie Beauty Brand ESQA Raises $6M Series A Funding
Indonesian indie beauty brand ESQA has raised a $6 million Series A funding led by Unilever Ventures, according to Technode Global. East Ventures has reportedly also participated in this round. ESQA will use the funds to scale its omnichannel distribution and reach new cities, expand overseas, grow its product offering,...
gcimagazine.com
Firmenich: EmotiCode Scents Boost Focus & Cognitive Performance
In recent years, beauty and fragrance companies have increasingly highlighted the emotional needs of consumers as part of a new holistic innovation mindset. To that end, Firmenich has launched EmotiCode Focusa, an artificial intelligence-generated (AI), cross-category set of "design rules" for creating fragrances that enhance consumers' mental performance in cognitive tasks.
gcimagazine.com
L’Oréal x Microphyt to Deliver Disruptive Algae Biotech to Beauty
L’Oréal’s venture capital fund, BOLD, is acquiring a minority stake in Microphyt to support the consumer product giant's ambitions in green biotech, particularly from algae-derived materials. The move will help support L’Oréal’s 2030 sustainable development goals, which include leveraging 95% biosourced ingredients. Baillargues, France-based...
Comments / 0