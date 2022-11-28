Read full article on original website
LeSean McCoy: Cowboys Can't Win Super Bowl With 'Game Manager' Dak Prescott
LeSean McCoy: “Now you gotta make this game manager in Dak Prescott beat you. Who are you going to beat him with? CeeDee Lamb by himself? Michael Gallup, who is only averaging 30 yards a game? These are real issues that can happen.”. David Helman: “You’re throwing around ‘game...
Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Kyler Murray: 'I Can't Stand the Arrogance'
Emmanuel Acho: “I can’t stand the arrogance Kyler Murray speaks with. What has he done in the National Football League, not in college, in college bad man won a Heisman, but what has he done in the National Football League to speak with that kind of pompous arrogance? Be 7-1 as a starter through 8 games last year and then get hurt, collapse down the stretch, and be atrocious in the playoffs? Be 4-8 so far this season? Be a losing quarterback thus far in his career through four seasons? What has Kyler Murray done so far in his career to speak with that kind of arrogance? Maybe schematically you’re not screwed, maybe YOU'RE screwing the Cardinals, Kyler Murray, because Colt McCoy looked pretty decent in his first start this year when he went out there, offense was running on time. Kyler Murray, maybe it’s not the Cardinals, maybe it’s YOU. Dating back to everybody questioning whether you’re actually committed to playing the game of football, or you’re committed to the game of Call of Duty, maybe it’s not the Cardinals, Kyler, maybe it’s YOU. What frustrates me more than anything is arrogance, and you not having earned the right to be arrogant. That’s why I’m so frustrated with Kyler.” (Full Video Above)
Ravens' Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar reply to fan tweet
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson apologized Friday for responding to fan's tweet in a profane manner after last week's loss.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
All aboard as DePaul, Loyola Chicago move rivalry forward
If DePaul desired, it could hop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line and take a six-mile train ride north
