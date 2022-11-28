ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

#16. South Carolina

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 0.59%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $79.0 million

Much like its neighbor Florida, South Carolina attracts residents with its sunny beaches and warm winters. The state draws visitors to the colonial mansions of historic Charleston and the world-famous Hilton Head Island golf resort.

In recent years, affordable living and taxes have drawn thousands to live in the Palmetto State. Pre-pandemic, South Carolina homeowners enjoyed the fourth-lowest property taxes in the country, with a median bill of $1,148 per year.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

