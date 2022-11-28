Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
dailybruin.com
Gallery: UCLA women’s volleyball drops final regular season match to USC
Palmero is a senior staff writer for Sports. He served as the assistant Sports editor on the softball, beach volleyball, women's volleyball, men's volleyball and men's golf beats from 2021-2022 and a Sports reporter on the beach volleyball and women's volleyball beats in 2021. He is a third-year mathematics and economics student.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball prepares for Pac-12 opener against Stanford
The first time freshman forward Adem Bona watched junior guard Jaylen Clark in action was at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. “Jaylen (Clark) was a defensive specialist. Jaylen was stopping everyone. … I (couldn’t) wait to get on the team and compete with him,” Bona said during a media availability Nov. 9.
Pac-12 football championship: USC is loaded with former California (CIF) stars
How important is California high school football to Lincoln Riley's recruiting strategy?. Look no further than the 62 former CIF football players on USC's roster. SBLive Sports reporter Lance Smith took a closer look at the number of former California high school football stars on USC's roster, and the number is staggering.
After another rankings drop, No. 21 UCLA to face Stanford
No. 21-ranked UCLA opens Pac-12 Conference play in search of its first win away from home this season on Thursday
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
Penn Transfer Edge Commits to UCLA
Transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher has verbally committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter account. The 6-4, 245 pounder has been in the transfer portal for a while, and UCLA offered him last week. He'll be a graduate transfer in 2023, with one more year of eligibility remaining. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
dailybruin.com
Scouting report: No. 15 UCLA women’s basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina
No. 15 UCLA women’s basketball (7-0) is set to face No. 1 South Carolina (6-0) at the Gamecocks’ Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday afternoon in its second contest opposite a ranked opponent this season. After starting the 2022-2023 campaign just outside the AP poll, the Bruins have jumped to No. 20 and now No. 15 with their unblemished resume that includes wins over then-No.11 Tennessee and Marquette to clinch the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. Tuesday’s contest will be UCLA’s ultimate test as South Carolina returns four of its five starters from its national championship run last season, headlined by reigning AP Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.
Lincoln Riley's USC Turnaround Has Been Staggering
USC's turnaround in Lincoln Riley's first season has been stunning.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
kslsports.com
How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Battled UCLA Doctors Over Mom’s Care Transfers Her to Another Hospital
A judge Monday rescinded his order directing UCLA doctors to continue giving an ill woman life-sustaining care rather than “comfort” steps in the wake of the transfer of the patient by her son to another medical facility. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff held a hearing...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Thrown Over Bridge Railing at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability
The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. "He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away," said...
Daily Trojan
USC’S second-in-command announces resignation
Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
Beverly Hills High School wrestling coach fired after video shows aggression toward student
A wrestling coach with Beverly Hills High School was fired by the school district after allegedly becoming physically aggressive toward a student, which was caught on campus security video. But parents and students are rallying behind him, saying the coach was standing up for another student who was being bullied. The alleged incident happened on Nov. 2, involving coach Ryan Faintich speaking with the student. The surveillance video shows two boys and Faintich. The coach places his hand on the shoulder of the student, pushing him once, then shoving him a few more times before leaving to get school security. Faintich was a coach...
LA City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia picks leadership team
City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia announced his leadership team Wednesday, and it includes a former deputy mayor and a top official with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Mejia, a tax accountant and activist, defeated three-term Councilman Paul Koretz with more votes than any other candidate running for citywide...
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
archeroracle.org
Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools
Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City votes in youngest elected leader in LA County history
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Not only is he one of Culver City’s new School Board members the youngest elected in Los Angeles County history, but Triston Ezidore is also the first Black male to serve on this board. But he says he didn’t enter this race to make...
