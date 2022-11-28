Read full article on original website
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Are Yankees close to re-signing Judge?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By all accounts, Aaron Judge has enjoyed the free-agent process thus far, fielding a substantial offer from the Yankees before boarding a flight to field interest from the West Coast. Sales pitches can be fun, but in making his decision, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player has voiced one concern above all.
These are the FAs most likely to sign at Winter Meetings
The last time the baseball world gathered in person for the Winter Meetings, the three biggest free agents on the market came off the board on three successive days. This week marks the first time since 2019 that the event will be held in person, and like that eventful week three years ago -- which, coincidentally, also took place in downtown San Diego -- we could be in for some big-time signings to set the tone for the coming weeks.
Could Mets re-sign ace at Winter Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets have done their homework, and so has Jacob deGrom. They’ve spoken to deGrom and his representatives. They’ve logged onto Zoom calls with rival aces. deGrom, in turn, has explored the idea of life in another market.
Rangers sign deGrom to 5-year deal
The Rangers pulled off a stunner ahead of next week's Winter Meetings, signing ace right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year free-agent contract on Friday night. The deal will pay deGrom $185 million, a source told MLB.com; the club has not confirmed the value of the contract. deGrom, 34, is one...
Where might deGrom land? Here are 9 potential spots
With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 11 starts, 64 1/3 innings, 102 strikeouts, 8 walks, 0.75 WHIP, 126 ERA+. deGrom made it known last...
Here are 8 can't-miss Winter Meetings predictions
The Winter Meetings return Sunday to the place they last left, just as the Hot Stove gets hopping. San Diego will be the scene of the 2022 Winter Meetings, same as it was when this event was last held, pre-pandemic, in 2019. That year, the Meetings were especially active, with Stephen Strasburg (Nationals) and Gerrit Cole (Yankees) agreeing to record-setting pitching contracts on consecutive days, the Angels signing Anthony Rendon and the Phillies signing Zack Wheeler, among other moves.
What's next for Rays after Eflin signing?
ST. PETERSBURG -- After a relatively quiet month, the offseason has kicked into another gear as the entire baseball industry prepares to descend upon San Diego for the Winter Meetings. The Rays still haven’t addressed their biggest need for a left-handed bat to balance and improve their lineup, but they’ve...
O's agree to 1-year deal with righty Kyle Gibson (reports)
The O's have agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. This past season was Gibson’s 10th year in the Majors and his second with the Phillies. He recorded a...
Japanese RHP Fujinami to be posted (source)
The Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball organization have posted 28-year-old pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi on Thursday. Interested MLB teams have 30 days to reach an agreement with Fujinami, or he will return to NPB for the 2023 season. Fujinami, a...
Stephenson enjoying healthy offseason after injury-ridden '22
CINCINNATI -- After playing only 50 games in 2022 because of a variety of injuries, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson isn't having a normal offseason in one sense. Now healthy, including his being fully healed from a right clavicle fracture, Stephenson has been doing more baseball activity than he usually does during a regular winter.
Sox HOFer outlines club's offseason priorities
Hall of Famer David Ortiz is spending this weekend hosting his annual golf tournament in Marco Island, Fla., where he continues to raise money for children who need open heart surgery. But Big Papi -- ever the baseball fan -- is also keeping his eyes and ears on the Hot...
The Rangers got their ace. What's next?
ARLINGTON -- If this offseason had a movie title, it might be something like “The Curious Case of the Texas Rangers and the Pursuit of an Ace.”. Texas got its ace on Friday, when the club agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal with right-hander Jacob deGrom ahead of this year’s Winter Meetings. Despite deGrom’s injury history, the Rangers believe he is the guy to lead the rotation into the next window of contention, for 2023 and beyond.
Who could the Cubs target for first base?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Cubs looked like a logical landing spot for free agent José Abreu this offseason, given their need for offense, the hole at first base, his familiarity with and history in Chicago and the balance between adding to a position that has a prospect coming soon in Matt Mervis. Then, Abreu signed with the Astros.
Consistent excellence makes McGriff worthy of HOF
Former Major League first baseman Fred McGriff is hoping that Cooperstown justice is served Sunday night. Affectionately known as the “Crime Dog” -- a nickname given to him by ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman because of the similarity to McGruff, the original crime dog -- McGriff hopes to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Dodgers finalize 1-year deal with Shelby Miller
The Dodgers announced a one-year, $1.5 million Major League deal with reliever Shelby Miller on Friday. An All-Star in 2015 with the Braves, the 32-year-old Miller was traded to the D-backs following that season -- and he's struggled with consistency in the seven seasons since. He put up a 6.15 ERA over 20 starts in his debut season in Arizona in '16, then was limited to just four starts the following year before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for more than a year.
With Eflin said to be gone, Phils' rotation plans adjust
PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Eflin stood next to his good friend Aaron Nola in a quiet Phillies clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 5. The Phillies had just lost the World Series to the Astros, and the two longtime teammates tried to sum up the club’s unexpected run to a National League pennant.
With chance at Hall, Mattingly merits the call
The 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet this Sunday in San Diego to consider the Hall of Fame candidacies of players, some of them legendary players, who were not elected when they were on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballots. The candidates this year,...
3 free-agent hitters likely helped by new shift rules
We don't know exactly how the new shift rules that will be implemented in MLB in 2023 will affect the game, but we can still try to identify hitters with a profile that makes them more likely to benefit from a shift ban. Some of those hitters are free agents...
Red Sox agree to 2-year deal with reliever Martin (source)
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck with his first move of the Hot Stove season on Friday by agreeing to terms with veteran righty reliever Chris Martin on a two-year, $17.5 million contract that is pending a physical, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. The addition, once...
