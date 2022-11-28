Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Ulta Beauty's Q3 & Nine-month 2022 Results Show Beauty's Resilience Across Categories
Beauty is resilient. Ulta Beauty has reported Q3 2022 net sales of $2,338.8 million, a roughly 17.2% gain from 2021's $1,995.8 million. Nine-month 2022 net sales totaled $6,981.8 million, an 18.3% gain compared to 2021's $5,901.5 million. Meanwhile, the beauty retailer has boosted its full-year forecast to a range of...
Sugardoh Enters Ulta Beauty
Hair removal brand Sugardoh is now available at Ulta Beauty, according to a post on the brand's Instagram page. Sugardoh can be found online at ultabeauty.com and in more than 250 store locations across the United States.
Report: Sephora Appoints UK Managing Director
Sephora has appointed Sarah Boyd as its new U.K. managing director, effective January 2, 2023, according to Modaes. Boyd succeeds Sarah Miles who has left the company. This announcement comes after Sephora named Guillaume Motte as its new president and CEO. Boyd has previously worked at Sephora Asia and Oceania...
Report: John Lewis Hires New Head of Beauty
British department store John Lewis has hired Heena Mohammed as its head of beauty, according to UK Daily News. Mohammed will be responsible for bridging the gap between online and in-store experiences. In addition, Mohammed reportedly wants to focus more on offering products that appeal to customers of all ages.
Kristin Ess Suing Partners at Maesa
Kristin Ess has announced on her Instagram page that she is suing her partners at Maesa "for several reasons," in particular being "that I was misled during this partnership." Maesa is the incubator behind brands such as Mindy McKnight's Hairitage. In a series of Instagram highlights, Ess shares that Maesa...
