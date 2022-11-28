ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Related
WIBW

Clay Co. warns of rise in COVID, flu, RSV, urges vaccinations, mitigation efforts

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County officials have warned of a rise in COVID, the flu and RSV and have urged residents to get vaccinated and continue mitigation efforts. Clay County Emergency Management says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Clay County Health Department reported a jump to 43 active cases of COVID-19 in the community - 36 of which had tested positive since Monday.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City

There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City

As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Scams cost Riley Count residents more than $25,000

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported two residents were scammed, accounting for more than $25,000 in losses. According to the RCPD, a 50-year-old woman was scammed out of $800 when an unknown suspect claimed to be “Captain Kyle Poser.” He told the Princeton Place resident she needed to pay him $800 […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Deleon, Alberto Alexander; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Lang, Jessica...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Why free recycling in Shawnee County may become a thing of the past

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free recycling may not be around for much longer in Shawnee County. Recycling has been trending down recently, with the market value of recyclable items including paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum and tin tanking over the past year. Waste Management has proposed a new contract to Shawnee County, and after officials projected the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of trailer

Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating a past theft of a trailer. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, a report came in Monday to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. The trailer was reportedly stolen around 4:45 a.m. Sunday and was towed away with what is believed to be a white 2011 to 2014 model GMC Sierra 2500 with front end damage to the bumper, grill and hood.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Missing teen found by Riley County Police

OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina police looking for 2 who attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills

Two people are sought in connection to a counterfeit bill case at a southwest Salina convenience store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sunday, a woman entered the Casey's General Store at 725 W. Schilling Road and purchased just under $9 worth of food items with a $100 bill. The clerk checked the bill with a counterfeit identification pen, but it didn't show as being counterfeit. Sunflower Bank later identified the bill as being counterfeit, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

K-State College of Agriculture nearing deadline for massive 75 million dollar fundraising effort

Nearly a week remains in a massive fundraising effort undertaken by Kansas State University for a planned infrastructure overhaul within the College of Agriculture. Fundraising for a 3 to 1 match from the state of Kansas began in mid-July, with K-State being tasked with raising $75 million in private donations to qualify for a state match of $25 million and another $25 million guaranteed. Dean Ernie Minton talks about one of the two projects, that are planned on the north side of campus — an agromony research center and a separate innovation center.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Man issued citation after causing collision that flipped his van, trapped him inside

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was given a citation after he caused a collision that flipped the van he was driving and trapped him inside for a short time. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS

