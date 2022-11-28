Read full article on original website
WIBW
Clay Co. warns of rise in COVID, flu, RSV, urges vaccinations, mitigation efforts
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County officials have warned of a rise in COVID, the flu and RSV and have urged residents to get vaccinated and continue mitigation efforts. Clay County Emergency Management says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Clay County Health Department reported a jump to 43 active cases of COVID-19 in the community - 36 of which had tested positive since Monday.
Mask requirements begin to return in Topeka amid COVID-19, RSV and Influenza worries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County. The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. […]
Premature twins being treated for one of many viruses spreading, doctors share what hospitals are dealing with
One family just had premature twin boys who are now being treated at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for human metapneumovirus.
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City
As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
Scams cost Riley Count residents more than $25,000
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported two residents were scammed, accounting for more than $25,000 in losses. According to the RCPD, a 50-year-old woman was scammed out of $800 when an unknown suspect claimed to be “Captain Kyle Poser.” He told the Princeton Place resident she needed to pay him $800 […]
Riley County Arrest Report December 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. QUENTON DAKOTA HARVEY, 24, Clay Center, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1,850.
WIBW
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Deleon, Alberto Alexander; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Lang, Jessica...
Why free recycling in Shawnee County may become a thing of the past
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free recycling may not be around for much longer in Shawnee County. Recycling has been trending down recently, with the market value of recyclable items including paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum and tin tanking over the past year. Waste Management has proposed a new contract to Shawnee County, and after officials projected the […]
Small earthquake shakes part of southern Saline County Tuesday
ASSARIA - A minor earthquake shook part of southern Saline County early this morning. A 2.6 magnitude quake struck at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday southeast of Assaria, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just northwest of the S. Holmes Road/E. Hedberg Road intersection.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of trailer
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating a past theft of a trailer. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, a report came in Monday to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. The trailer was reportedly stolen around 4:45 a.m. Sunday and was towed away with what is believed to be a white 2011 to 2014 model GMC Sierra 2500 with front end damage to the bumper, grill and hood.
1350kman.com
Pott. County recommends planning commissioner resign or be removed amid absences
The Pottawatomie County Commission has recommended a member of the Planning Commission resign or be forcibly removed from the board due to attendance issues. “It’s time for him to either retire or leave or be removed and it’s not a negotiation,” said Commissioner Greg Riat at Monday’s meeting.
Missing teen found by Riley County Police
OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
Salina police looking for 2 who attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills
Two people are sought in connection to a counterfeit bill case at a southwest Salina convenience store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sunday, a woman entered the Casey's General Store at 725 W. Schilling Road and purchased just under $9 worth of food items with a $100 bill. The clerk checked the bill with a counterfeit identification pen, but it didn't show as being counterfeit. Sunflower Bank later identified the bill as being counterfeit, Forrester said.
KHP reports rear-end crash in south Salina Thursday afternoon
SALINE COUNTY —Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Victor Manuel Devora, 40, of Salina, was westbound on W. Magnolia Road at S. Ninth Street. The SUV rear-ended a westbound...
1350kman.com
K-State College of Agriculture nearing deadline for massive 75 million dollar fundraising effort
Nearly a week remains in a massive fundraising effort undertaken by Kansas State University for a planned infrastructure overhaul within the College of Agriculture. Fundraising for a 3 to 1 match from the state of Kansas began in mid-July, with K-State being tasked with raising $75 million in private donations to qualify for a state match of $25 million and another $25 million guaranteed. Dean Ernie Minton talks about one of the two projects, that are planned on the north side of campus — an agromony research center and a separate innovation center.
WIBW
Man issued citation after causing collision that flipped his van, trapped him inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was given a citation after he caused a collision that flipped the van he was driving and trapped him inside for a short time. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
