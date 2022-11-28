ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine

Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
BOSTON, MA
Latest Rumor Suggests Bad News For The Bulls

Fans of the Chicago Bulls are used to terrible news related to injuries. It seems that nearly every player on the roster has experienced absences because of injuries lately. But one injury has hurt the team more than others: that of Lonzo Ball. It has been almost a year since...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record

No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game. Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’

That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves

Ever since the arrival of Ja Morant, the fortunes of the Memphis Grizzlies have changed. Morant has turned the franchise into one of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference in a matter of a couple of years. Even in the 2022-23 NBA season behind Ja, the Grizzlies are playing an elite level of basketball.
MEMPHIS, TN

