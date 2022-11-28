Read full article on original website
Ravens' Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar reply to fan tweet
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson apologized Friday for responding to fan's tweet in a profane manner after last week's loss.
Kyler Murray calls out Patrick Peterson for condemning comments made on podcast
Ever since Patrick Peterson finally got his “revenge” on the Arizona Cardinals this season — now 1-1 against his old team — the Minnesota Viking hasn’t been shy in telling it how he sees when it comes to the franchise in the desert. On Kyler...
Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Andre Baccellia to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Wednesday. Baccellia was released from the team on Monday following Arizona’s Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The wideout had been signed to the active roster the Saturday prior to the defeat. Baccellia has...
Arizona Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson left off ESPN’s under-25 ranking
Safety Jalen Thompson has been a constant within the Arizona Cardinals defense over the past couple seasons. Helping form a formidable one-two punch with fellow safety Budda Baker, Thompson has made a name for himself behind consistent play and a no-quit mentality. It’s been quite the NFL journey for Thompson, who went from a 2019 supplementary draft pick that arrived mid-training camp to starting as a rookie before eventually leading the team in tackles last year with 121.
Cardinals nab OL Paris Johnson in Brugler’s 1st mock draft for 2023
You know the NFL season is starting to wind down — at least for the teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture — when the mock drafts start creeping back into the news cycle. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler graced us with his first mock of...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
How the Cardinals should attack the final 5 games
The Arizona Cardinals face a harsh reality when they return from the bye week on Monday. On the outside looking in on the playoff picture and holding the slimmest of chances at securing a berth at this rate — 1% to be exact — it’s on Arizona to try to salvage something out of this season that it can hang its hat on heading into the offseason.
The Buffalo Bills Have a Chance to Force Robert Kraft to Finally Accept the Brutal Truth About Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have had problems closing out quality opponents in recent years. The post The Buffalo Bills Have a Chance to Force Robert Kraft to Finally Accept the Brutal Truth About Bill Belichick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Suns GM James Jones staying patient, having Jae Crowder trade talks
It has been more than two months since the Phoenix Suns announced that forward Jae Crowder would not be with the team in training camp, and the veteran remains on the roster despite his desire to be traded. Suns general manager James Jones is remaining patient through this process but...
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
