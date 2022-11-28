ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson left off ESPN’s under-25 ranking

Safety Jalen Thompson has been a constant within the Arizona Cardinals defense over the past couple seasons. Helping form a formidable one-two punch with fellow safety Budda Baker, Thompson has made a name for himself behind consistent play and a no-quit mentality. It’s been quite the NFL journey for Thompson, who went from a 2019 supplementary draft pick that arrived mid-training camp to starting as a rookie before eventually leading the team in tackles last year with 121.
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
How the Cardinals should attack the final 5 games

The Arizona Cardinals face a harsh reality when they return from the bye week on Monday. On the outside looking in on the playoff picture and holding the slimmest of chances at securing a berth at this rate — 1% to be exact — it’s on Arizona to try to salvage something out of this season that it can hang its hat on heading into the offseason.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

