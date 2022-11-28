Read full article on original website
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night
When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold. But then you look at your bank account. And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore....
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating
I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here. He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
NJ bear hunt won’t start Monday, as judge blocks it for lawsuit
TRENTON – It appears that the bear hunt in northwestern New Jersey will not start as scheduled Monday, if at all, after a state appellate judge issued a stay sought by hunt opponents Wednesday. Animal-rights groups went to court challenging the hunt, which was hastily approved by the Fish...
Lawmakers eye plan for simple threat that kills 600 a year in NJ
TRENTON – With the number of deaths caused by falls in New Jersey up nearly 50% over the past decade, state lawmakers are considering spending nearly $12 million on a prevention program. Falls are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury among those 60 and older in New...
Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns. Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of...
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
Does NJ prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?
This past weekend it seemed like every third or fourth car you passed in suburban New Jersey had a Christmas tree on the roof of their vehicle. It's a scene that will repeat itself for the next few weekends until Christmas. If New Jersey is like the rest of the...
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide
Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
NJ investigating cop trainers after appearance by Fox News pundit
TRENTON – An appeals court has rebuffed a bid by a company that trains police officers to quash a subpoena from the state comptroller, related to an Atlantic City conference that featured a Fox News political commentator. East Windsor-based New Jersey Criminal Interdiction, which does business as Street Cop...
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?
HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
Olympic icon Shaun White visits American Dream Big Snow
EAST RUTHERFORD — Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, Shaun White recently caught some air at Big SNOW American Dream, in a visit prompted by a worthy cause. The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder met with some teenagers through “STOKED,” a mentoring organization that uses “board sports culture to close the opportunity gap.”
