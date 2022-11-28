ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning

For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating

I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here. He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022

It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
NEWARK, NJ
Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns. Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of...
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide

Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?

HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Olympic icon Shaun White visits American Dream Big Snow

EAST RUTHERFORD — Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, Shaun White recently caught some air at Big SNOW American Dream, in a visit prompted by a worthy cause. The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder met with some teenagers through “STOKED,” a mentoring organization that uses “board sports culture to close the opportunity gap.”
NEW YORK STATE
Princeton, NJ
