I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
DoorDash is reportedly cutting 6% of its global workforce. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Amazon to Twitter.
DoorDash has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
AdWeek
Look Ahead With Elevate: Future of Shopping
With the holiday season in full swing—and many people starting their shopping as early as August—Adweek explored the latest trends during Elevate: Future of Shopping. The Nov. 16 event explored trends like livestreams, social commerce and BNPL (buy now, pay later). Executives from brands like Klarna, Amazon and Kroger were on hand to lend their predictions for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
revealnews.org
A Reckoning at Amazon
Previous episode How Democracy Survived the Midterm Elections. After years of growth, Amazon is now laying off thousands of employees. But with the holiday season underway, the company’s warehouse workers still have to race to fill gift orders. This week, Reveal revisits Amazon’s safety record. Host Al Letson...
Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees, largest in company history, report says
Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in what would be the largest reduction in the company's history, according to reports. The New York Times reported the mass layoffs could begin as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, citing people with knowledge of the move who were not authorized to speak publicly.
retailcustomerexperience.com
Amazon laying off thousands of employees starting this month
Amazon is reportedly cutting 10,000 jobs starting this month which will focus on the retail division, devices unit and human resources. The reduction reflects 3% of its corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global employee roster, according to a New York Times report. It will be the biggest...
The Marketer's Playbook for Retaining Customers and Bringing in New Ones — Even During a Recession
Here are a few tips that can help marketers of all varieties get more for their money. Most importantly, these ideas can improve customer retention, bring in new customers even during an economic downturn, and more. Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to...
eGrocery Customers Choose Curbside Pickup Over BOPIS
Online grocery shoppers are looking for convenience, choosing curbside pickup over in-store collection. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which drew from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, found that 45% of men and 36% of women buy groceries online for curbside pickup. In contrast, just 43% and 30%, respectively, place buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) digital grocery orders.
Target, Starbucks Add Something New You May Like
After its invention in the late '40s, the full-service gas station quickly became the epitome of an excellent customer experience, allowing the driver to remain in their car in comfort while a friendly face took over the job of filling up the tank. Eventually, this tradition went the way of...
Android Authority
How to create and send an invoice on PayPal
Your accountant will thank you. You’d be hard-pressed to find an online store that doesn’t accept PayPal. In the world of e-commerce transactions, PayPal is still the reigning champion, despite having been around a long time and with the emergence of wannabe competitors snipping at their heels. It’s easy to set up an account, you can apply for a debit card, and collecting payments is easy. Sending money is also straightforward, and the fees are reasonable enough. But business owners can take advantage of an additional service, which is sending out invoices to customers. Here’s how to create and send an invoice on PayPal.
marketplace.org
Food delivery apps supersized in recent years, but profits didn’t
Among a wave of layoffs announced recently, including by CNN and AMC Networks, DoorDash said it’s cutting about 1,200 corporate jobs. The food delivery service is the latest tech company to rein in costs as markets look for actual profits from companies instead of just growth. DoorDash and other delivery apps saw plenty of growth during the pandemic. But profits? Those have been more elusive.
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
In November, US businesses only created 127,000 new positions as hiring declined.
The historically hot labor market is finally starting to cool off, as evidenced by the sharp slowdown in private payroll job growth in November, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.
chulavistatoday.com
U.S. Shoppers spent $9.12 billion this Black Friday
An Adobe Analytics report shows that U.S. consumers have spent a record $9.12 billion shopping this Black Friday the traditional first day of the Christmas shopping season. According to Adobbe Inc’s data and insight arm, online shopping on Black Friday increased by 2.3%. The report provides the most comprehensive view into U.S. e-commerce by analyzing commerce transactions online.
