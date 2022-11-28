ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fox's Colin Cowherd floats trading Robert Williams III for Anthony Davis

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, there are trade proposals the fans of both sides are immediately out on, and it seems Fox’s Colin Cowherd has managed to hit that sweet spot with a recent trade proposal that would see the Boston Celtics swap Robert Williams III and salary filler for Anthony Davis in a recent video.

“Are the Lakers close to a championship team?” pondered Cowherd (h/t to Lakers Daily’s Zach Stevens). “No. They need like three more B+ guys, they have to get more dudes. And ask yourself a second question, will Anthony Davis remain healthy the rest of the year? You know the answer to that.”

“This is the time. Buy low, sell high,” suggested the Fox analyst, looking to Timelord as the solution.

“There are a lot of teams out East, and they’re looking at their roster thinking how do we stop Giannis? … the Celtics get Anthony Davis, the Lakers get Robert Williams, maybe a player. I’m just throwing it out there.”

So far, it seems, fans are throwing it back.

