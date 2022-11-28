The transfer portal taketh from Iowa football this week, but tonight it also giveth -- in a big, big way:. That is Cade McNamara, formerly of the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines, announcing that he's transferring to Iowa. (The transfer portal doesn't technically open until Monday, but McNamara is a graduate transfer and, really, it doesn't matter. What matters is that he's going to be a Hawkeye.) And that decision is a big deal -- and the first big win that the Iowa program has had in the transfer portal in quite some time.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO