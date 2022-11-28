Read full article on original website
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara To Transfer to Iowa
The transfer portal taketh from Iowa football this week, but tonight it also giveth -- in a big, big way:. That is Cade McNamara, formerly of the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines, announcing that he's transferring to Iowa. (The transfer portal doesn't technically open until Monday, but McNamara is a graduate transfer and, really, it doesn't matter. What matters is that he's going to be a Hawkeye.) And that decision is a big deal -- and the first big win that the Iowa program has had in the transfer portal in quite some time.
goiowaawesome.com
Keagan Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
Iowa has avoided any large-scale exoduses via the transfer portal in recent years. That's been a bit surprising given recent trends in major college football and some of the on-field (horrible offense) and off-field (racial bias) issues that have hit the Iowa program. But signs are pointing to this year being a busier one in the transfer portal. Alex Padilla announced plans to leave Iowa earlier in the week and today he was joined by another member of the Iowa offense:
KCCI.com
Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: Top 10 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Dual Set for Sunday
Watch Live on BTN Completes Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 7 Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series dual on Sunday at 1:33 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The meet is sold out. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. •...
A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]
In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since Bruce King in 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
goiowaawesome.com
Iowa Volleyball Ends Season On High Note
Iowa volleyball put together its best week of the season last week, notching a pair of conference wins, dashing Michigan's tournament hopes, and showcasing some of that potential I've been talking about all season. It was a tough season for the Hawkeyes overall, but given that it was their first under Coach Barnes and the Big Ten's perennial place atop the college volleyball hierarchy, there's a real case to be made that the season was a success.
The Iowa Vs. Duke Matchup Is About More Than Just Basketball
When Iowa takes the floor against Duke next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City it will be a big moment for Hawkeye basketball fans. But Iowa being a part of the Jimmy V Classic means more than just a great game. It means crucial funding to help fight childhood cancer.
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
New Eastern Iowa Restaurants That Opened in 2022 [GALLERY]
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
stormlakeradio.com
DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor
University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
KCRG.com
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union leaders say a union worker from Ingredion suffered minor scrapes after being hit by a car while picketing in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday morning. Workers have been on strike since August, after failing to reach a new labor contract. According to the president, a...
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRG.com
Classic holiday film to be projected on building in downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will get a chance to get into the holiday spirit while watching a Christmas classic movie projected onto a building in the downtown area on Saturday. Organizers of the event said “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be projected onto the Armstrong...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
kciiradio.com
OWI Results in Class D Felony
On November 25th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the on-ramp of Highway 218 Northbound from Highway 22. The vehicle was stopped for the license plate lights being out. Upon further investigation, the driver, Karrith Shaw, 36 of Cedar Rapids, was showing a revoked driving status from previous OWIs. The vehicle also had an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was then conducted, and a small amount of marijuana was seized. Shaw was placed under arrest for driving while revoked and transported to the Washington County Jail. Shaw is charged with driving while revoked and OWI 3rd Offense. A person who’s convicted of a third OWI is guilty of a class D felony. The maximum sentence is five years in the Department of Corrections.
