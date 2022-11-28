ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

goiowaawesome.com

Cade McNamara To Transfer to Iowa

The transfer portal taketh from Iowa football this week, but tonight it also giveth -- in a big, big way:. That is Cade McNamara, formerly of the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines, announcing that he's transferring to Iowa. (The transfer portal doesn't technically open until Monday, but McNamara is a graduate transfer and, really, it doesn't matter. What matters is that he's going to be a Hawkeye.) And that decision is a big deal -- and the first big win that the Iowa program has had in the transfer portal in quite some time.
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Keagan Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa has avoided any large-scale exoduses via the transfer portal in recent years. That's been a bit surprising given recent trends in major college football and some of the on-field (horrible offense) and off-field (racial bias) issues that have hit the Iowa program. But signs are pointing to this year being a busier one in the transfer portal. Alex Padilla announced plans to leave Iowa earlier in the week and today he was joined by another member of the Iowa offense:
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: Top 10 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Dual Set for Sunday

Watch Live on BTN Completes Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 7 Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series dual on Sunday at 1:33 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The meet is sold out. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. •...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]

In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since Bruce King in 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Iowa Volleyball Ends Season On High Note

Iowa volleyball put together its best week of the season last week, notching a pair of conference wins, dashing Michigan's tournament hopes, and showcasing some of that potential I've been talking about all season. It was a tough season for the Hawkeyes overall, but given that it was their first under Coach Barnes and the Big Ten's perennial place atop the college volleyball hierarchy, there's a real case to be made that the season was a success.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor

University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades

Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Highest-paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit

A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

OWI Results in Class D Felony

On November 25th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the on-ramp of Highway 218 Northbound from Highway 22. The vehicle was stopped for the license plate lights being out. Upon further investigation, the driver, Karrith Shaw, 36 of Cedar Rapids, was showing a revoked driving status from previous OWIs. The vehicle also had an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was then conducted, and a small amount of marijuana was seized. Shaw was placed under arrest for driving while revoked and transported to the Washington County Jail. Shaw is charged with driving while revoked and OWI 3rd Offense. A person who’s convicted of a third OWI is guilty of a class D felony. The maximum sentence is five years in the Department of Corrections.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

