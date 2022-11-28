You don't have to look far to know that house music is having a moment. From Beyoncé's Renaissance to Drake's Honestly, Nevermind and, to a certain extent, Lady Gaga's Chromatica, the genre is in the midst of a pop revival with some of the industry's biggest names going back to house's roots for inspiration. Artists are working with contemporary producers like Honey Dijon and Black Coffee, referencing classics like Robin S' "Show Me Love" and Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" and paying homage to the inclusive and communal ethos that the scene was built on. And while these interpretations have varying levels of depth, some who have been with the genre since the very start are quick to dismiss them.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO