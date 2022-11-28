Read full article on original website
Berks, Montgomery authorities announce breakup of multimillion-dollar drug ring
A multimillion-dollar drug ring that was headed by a federal prison inmate and shipped huge quantities of cocaine and fentanyl through the mail from Mexico to Berks and Montgomery counties by way of Puerto Rico has been dismantled, local authorities announced Thursday. Seventeen of the 27 defendants charged as a...
Norristown Hospitality Center seeks funds to aid in Montgomery County homelessness operations
NORRISTOWN — Addressing the ever-present homeless problem in Montgomery County comes at a cost, as one nonprofit leader recently made clear to county commissioners. Sunanda Charles, executive director of the Norristown Hospitality Center, addressed commissioners last month to share her perspective on the crisis plaguing the county. Charles was...
