Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon State rallies to beat Jackson State 63-53 as freshman Raegan Beers notches her fifth double-double
Oregon State rode a double-double from freshman Raegan Beers and a hot third-quarter to beat upset-minded Jackson State 63-53 Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, trailing by five points at halftime, outscored the Tigers 19-6 during the third quarter to take control. The 6-foot-2 Beers scored 10 points and...
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 90-51 win over Portland
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 19 Oregon and Portland. The Ducks (6-1) won 90-51. Below are live updates from today’s game. -- Oregon scoring: Gray 20, Rogers and Kyei 12 each, Hanson 11, VanSlooten and Paopao 10 each, Hosendove 9, Hurst 6.
Oregon Ducks beat Arkansas, advance to NCAA volleyball regionals
The Oregon Ducks are headed to the regionals of the NCAA volleyball tournament after beating Arkansas 3-1 in a second-round match Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. No. 3 seed Oregon (25-5) advances to face second-seeded Nebraska (26-5), which topped Kansas 3-1 in its second-round match. The Ducks...
Oregon women’s basketball focused on defense, closing out games ahead of matchup with Portland
After splitting its trip at the PKI, Oregon got to spend the better part of a week focusing on improving defensively and finishing games. The No. 19 Ducks (5-1) held leads against both North Carolina and Michigan State and couldn’t hold off the Tar Heels but closed out the Spartans. They hope to show a more consistent effort through all 40 minutes of this afternoon’s game (2 p.m., Pac-12 Network) against the Pilots (5-3) at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon Ducks reserve offensive lineman Bram Walden entering transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing an offensive lineman to transfer. Redshirt-freshman Bram Walden is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. “I just want to thank the University of Oregon for making my experience for these last 2 years and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity,” Walden wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank all of the coaches, players, my family, friends and faculty that have made my time here truly special. I want to thank the man above for always having a plan for me and allowing me to be where I am today.
Oregon State mailbag: Transfer QBs, Trent Bray contract, ‘stud’ kickers, bowls, bowls and more bowls
The weekly drill during Oregon State’s football season, where readers ask Beaver-related questions, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel reaches for an answer. Here goes:. If Georgia thumps LSU, TCU thumps Kansas St & USC thumps Utah, the Beavs could finish at #12 in the CFP poll. This...
Oregon State Beavers vs Jackson State Tigers women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (12/3/22)
Oregon State plays its final non-conference game before opening Pac-12 play when the Beavers play host to Jackson State at noon Saturday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are coming off an impressive 89-36 win over Southern. Scroll down to find live updates. Jackson State (2-3) at Oregon State (5-2) Time:...
Oregon Ducks’ meltdown at Oregon State and where the program goes from here: Talkin’ Ducks
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2, Pac-12 Conference) watched their conference championship chances go up in flames while blowing a 31-10 lead at Oregon State to lose 38-34.
Oregon Ducks edge rusher DJ Johnson accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson is headed to the Senior Bowl. Johnson accepted an invitation on Saturday to the premier college all-star game, held Feb. 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
How former Oregon basketball players fared in November
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during November games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists over 8 games, all starts. Shot 38.6% from the field, including 38.5% from three, and 71.4% from the free throw line. Scored season-high 23 points against American.
Pac-12’s wild opening night includes Oregon State taking a victory lap in a 66-65 win over Washington
It was anything goes opening night for Pac-12 men’s basketball. Utah routed No. 4 Arizona. Arizona State rallied from a 15-point deficit to win at Colorado. Why couldn’t Oregon State, picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll, join the fun?. Darned if the...
Oregon Ducks sweep Loyola Marymount in 1st round of NCAA women’s volleyball tournament
Brooke Nuneviller and Mimi Colyer had 13 kills each to lead the way for the Oregon Ducks as they opened the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Loyola Marymount on Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The third-seeded Ducks beat the Lions 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 to...
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
Oregon State remains a prime contender for Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, decision in fewer than 24 hours
What we know as of Saturday afternoon about Oregon State and its bowl destination:. Utah’s 47-24 win over USC in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game muddies the picture a bit. All we know for certain is Utah is headed to the Rose Bowl.
Dexter Akanno's 3-point play leads Oregon State to a 66-65 win over Washington in Pac-12 opener
Dexter Akanno scored a three-point play with 8.2 seconds left and Oregon State opened the Pac-12 men’s basketball season Thursday night with a stunning 66-65 win over Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, picked to finish last in the conference preseason poll, built an 18-point first half only to...
Oregon’s Bo Nix named finalist for Manning Award
Oregon’s Bo Nix is a finalist for the Manning Award. Nix is one of 11 quarterbacks who are finalists for the award, which takes bowls games into account. The other finalists are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, UNC’s Drake Maye, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Mississippi State’s Will Rogers Jr., Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, who won last season. This year’s winner will be announced in January.
Recapping the stunning collapse against the Beavers: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s loss to Oregon State and look ahead to the questions facing the Ducks ahead of a bowl game and offseason. Here are some highlights from this week’s show:. A stunning collapse. The positions Oregon needs...
Oregon State Beavers receive verbal commitment from tight end Wyatt Hook
The Oregon State Beavers received a verbal commitment from prep tight end Wyatt Hook, the player announced on his Twitter account Thursday. Hook is the Beavers’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Hook finished his junior season at Homestead High School in Cupertino, Calif. Hook...
Oregon Ducks edge rusher Bradyn Swinson to enter transfer portal, per source
The Oregon Ducks will have to replace at least two edge rushers this offseason. Third-year sophomore Bradyn Swinson intends to enter the transfer portal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Central Valley Conference volleyball: Player, coach of the year and all-league teams
The volleyball season is over and some of the state’s top volleyball players are coming home with all-league honors. Sprague went 10-2 in the Central Valley Conference, taking home the league title.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0