The Oregon Ducks are losing an offensive lineman to transfer. Redshirt-freshman Bram Walden is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. “I just want to thank the University of Oregon for making my experience for these last 2 years and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity,” Walden wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank all of the coaches, players, my family, friends and faculty that have made my time here truly special. I want to thank the man above for always having a plan for me and allowing me to be where I am today.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO