Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball focused on defense, closing out games ahead of matchup with Portland

After splitting its trip at the PKI, Oregon got to spend the better part of a week focusing on improving defensively and finishing games. The No. 19 Ducks (5-1) held leads against both North Carolina and Michigan State and couldn’t hold off the Tar Heels but closed out the Spartans. They hope to show a more consistent effort through all 40 minutes of this afternoon’s game (2 p.m., Pac-12 Network) against the Pilots (5-3) at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon Ducks reserve offensive lineman Bram Walden entering transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing an offensive lineman to transfer. Redshirt-freshman Bram Walden is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. “I just want to thank the University of Oregon for making my experience for these last 2 years and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity,” Walden wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank all of the coaches, players, my family, friends and faculty that have made my time here truly special. I want to thank the man above for always having a plan for me and allowing me to be where I am today.
How former Oregon basketball players fared in November

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during November games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists over 8 games, all starts. Shot 38.6% from the field, including 38.5% from three, and 71.4% from the free throw line. Scored season-high 23 points against American.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
Oregon’s Bo Nix named finalist for Manning Award

Oregon’s Bo Nix is a finalist for the Manning Award. Nix is one of 11 quarterbacks who are finalists for the award, which takes bowls games into account. The other finalists are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, UNC’s Drake Maye, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Mississippi State’s Will Rogers Jr., Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, who won last season. This year’s winner will be announced in January.
EUGENE, OR
