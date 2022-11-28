Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
South Carolina, UCLA could be the next great NCAAW rivalry after thriller
Last offseason, Candace Parker went on Taylor Rooks’ show for Bleacher Report to discuss a myriad of topics. One that came up was the old rivalry going back to the two-time WNBA champion’s college days. Parker hadn’t donned orange and white since 2008 but the fire of the UConn-Tennessee rivalry remained.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
Pate's take on what Saturday's win does for recruiting
South Carolina took down its archrival on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium as it would snap a seven-game losing streak to Clemson in the 31-30 win. The Gamecocks finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and will wait to see where they will go bowling. The Gamecocks went on a run to wrap up the regular season as they would record two top 10 victories with wins over Tennessee and Clemson.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
iheart.com
Gamecock SHOCK!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - With back-to-back victories over top 10 opponents, the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves back in the top 25 in the latest AP poll. The Gamecocks are sitting at No. 20 in the country and riding high off their 31-30 win against bitter in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers were the No. 7 ranked team going into that game and have now dropped three slots after the loss.
gwsports.com
Men's Basketball Primed for Nationally-Televised Clash with South Carolina
WASHINGTON - GW men's basketball is set to host its first Power 5 foes in five years as South Carolina visits the Smith Center on Wednesday night. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. MIRACLE ON 22ND STREET. GW Athletics will host its annual "Miracle on 22nd...
Beamer is beating the odds, has the Gamecocks trending up
It is now starting to become common. In 25 games at South Carolina, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has had a knack for knocking off heavy favorites and reversing a good many negative trends he inherited results-wise when he took over the program. Support NIL at South Carolina through Carolina...
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
247Sports
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Ninety Six, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ninety Six. The McCormick High School basketball team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on November 29, 2022, 20:00:00. The McCormick High School basketball team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on November 29, 2022, 20:00:00.
wearecamdenhs.com
MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI
Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Tiny but mighty cheer team headed to Florida, needs donations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local pop warner cheer team “Carolina Tre 3 Hurricanes” Tiny Mite cheerleaders are heading to Florida to compete in the nationals and they need your support to do it. Donations can be made in person at Pine Hurst Park in Columbia South Carolina...
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit targets ‘expansive surveillance network’ law enforcement can access to track SC drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) – Where you drive every day is not a secret in South Carolina. Law enforcement has access to what is being called an “expansive surveillance network” of cameras, and according to new court filings, there is no oversight into how they use this information.
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
lexsc.com
Chief Terrence Green Appointed to C.A.L.E.A. Board of Commissioners
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the Gold Standard in Public Safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new Commissioners. They are Chief Terrence Green, Lexington (SC) Police Department, Director Hector Lopez Santillana, State of Guanajuato Inland Ports, Mexico, Chief Kimberly Koster, Wyoming (MI) Police Department, Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City (IA) Police Department, and Chief Wendell Shirley, Bellevue (WA) Police Department. All appointments are effective January 1, 2023.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0