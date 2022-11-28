Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
qrockonline.com
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
qrockonline.com
Shorewood Holiday Market Returns This Weekend
The return of Shorewood’s Holiday Market is happening this weekend. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says the Holiday Market will open this Friday at 4 p.m. with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. There are 45 vendors and local crafters. Holiday light display around Towne Center and the Pond. Plus...
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve programs feature crafts, hikes and tot time
Volunteer your time, take your tot to a nature program or make a holiday craft during upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs this December. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. Volunteer Mornings: 8 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Old Plank Road...
qrockonline.com
Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County
Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
qrockonline.com
Troy School District 30-C named one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County District received Readers’ Choice Award
Troy Community School District 30-C has been named one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County. The honor was given through the 2022 Herald-News Best of Will County Readers’ Choice Awards. Results were based on community members who voted in September. The district was honored for the...
qrockonline.com
Keep the Wreath Red Campaign
The Plainfield Fire Protection District will again participate in the holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. All four fire stations have been decorated with a holiday wreath on the front of their station. The wreaths will be displayed from Thursday Dec. 1, 2022 until Monday Jan. 2, 2023. If there’s a fire caused by a holiday decoration a red light will be replaced with a white light. The goal is to keep the wreaths red throughout this holiday season.
qrockonline.com
Dawn has your Badflower Tickets!
Listen for the 4 o’clock 4 Play with Dawn at for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Badflower for their ‘Asking for a Friend Tour’ at the House of Blues in Chicago!. Catch the band on Sunday, March 5th with special guests Dec...
Comments / 0