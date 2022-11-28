ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC10

City of Folsom to resume sign ordinance enforcement

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom will resume enforcement of its sign ordinance beginning Jan. 2. According to the city's website, the ordinance regulates signage to ensure that permanent and temporary signs meet safety standards and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city, while providing businesses and advertising venue. This comes...
FOLSOM, CA
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1

Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

PG&E Asks Customers To Prepare For Possible Storm Outages

Sonora, CA – Just as PG&E crews prepare for incoming storms in the Mother Lode, customers should plan ahead in case of outages, according to utility officials. As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Friday for the region. Company officials detailed how, ahead of storms, the company stockpiles power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment at yards throughout the service territory to aid in restoring power as quickly as possible. They added that if needed, emergency centers would activate to more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources to restoration efforts.
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update

Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

First storm of December impacts Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — As an onslaught of rain invaded Stockton's storm drains Thursday, Oscar Martinez with San Joaquin County Public Works was right in the middle of it all. "Leaves, garbage, and all that gets trapped on top of the drain," said Martinez, with rake in hand as the rain began pouring. "It's useful for us to come out ahead of time and try to prevent all that."
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes

Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.  The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.  The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Truck slides into utility pole in Calaveras County

BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck slid into a utility pole Thursday morning, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said. According to the fire department, the incident happened on Camanche Parkway in Burson. The fire department said its own crew and CAL FIRE both responded to the collision and that no one...
BURSON, CA
boatingindustry.com

Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine

Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

String of burglaries at businesses continues in Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another small business owner in Arden-Arcade is rebuilding after a break-in at their store. It’s the latest in a string of burglaries causing some business owners to think they’re being targeted. A toys and collectibles shop was burglarized last week, and a clothing store right across the street was hit several […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

