City of Folsom to resume sign ordinance enforcement
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom will resume enforcement of its sign ordinance beginning Jan. 2. According to the city's website, the ordinance regulates signage to ensure that permanent and temporary signs meet safety standards and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city, while providing businesses and advertising venue. This comes...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
A changing of the guard in Sacramento
Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
mymotherlode.com
PG&E Asks Customers To Prepare For Possible Storm Outages
Sonora, CA – Just as PG&E crews prepare for incoming storms in the Mother Lode, customers should plan ahead in case of outages, according to utility officials. As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Friday for the region. Company officials detailed how, ahead of storms, the company stockpiles power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment at yards throughout the service territory to aid in restoring power as quickly as possible. They added that if needed, emergency centers would activate to more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources to restoration efforts.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
activenorcal.com
Placer County Unanimously Votes to Rescind Approval of Olympic Valley Development
The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind its approval of a development proposed for Tahoe’s Olympic Valley at a public hearing on Nov. 8. Conservation nonprofit Sierra Watch had secured a court order commanding the county to “vacate and set aside its approval” of Alterra Mountain Company’s large development proposal.
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
First storm of December impacts Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As an onslaught of rain invaded Stockton's storm drains Thursday, Oscar Martinez with San Joaquin County Public Works was right in the middle of it all. "Leaves, garbage, and all that gets trapped on top of the drain," said Martinez, with rake in hand as the rain began pouring. "It's useful for us to come out ahead of time and try to prevent all that."
mymotherlode.com
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
KSBW.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former California homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless outreach navigator with HOPE...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
Fox40
Truck slides into utility pole in Calaveras County
BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck slid into a utility pole Thursday morning, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said. According to the fire department, the incident happened on Camanche Parkway in Burson. The fire department said its own crew and CAL FIRE both responded to the collision and that no one...
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine
Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
String of burglaries at businesses continues in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another small business owner in Arden-Arcade is rebuilding after a break-in at their store. It’s the latest in a string of burglaries causing some business owners to think they’re being targeted. A toys and collectibles shop was burglarized last week, and a clothing store right across the street was hit several […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly seat flips Republican after Ken Cooley concedes to Josh Hoover
Sacramento’s eastern suburbs will have Republican representation in the California Assembly after Democratic incumbent Ken Cooley on Tuesday conceded to GOP newcomer Josh Hoover. Hoover, a Republican who served as chief of staff to Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, received a concession call from Cooley on Tuesday evening, according to...
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
