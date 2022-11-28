Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Anjana Vasan: ‘We Are Lady Parts is about embracing your weirdness’
Actor Anjana Vasan, 35, was born in Chennai, India, and moved to Singapore when she was four. In 2011, she relocated to Cardiff to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and has since appeared at the Globe, the National and in the lead role in an acclaimed 2019 production of A Doll’s House at the Lyric. Best known for her Bafta-nominated performance as the PhD student turned punk singer Amina in We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor’s Channel 4 comedy series about an all-female Muslim band, this year she also appeared as assassin-in-training Pam in the final season of Killing Eve. Next she will star as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida theatre, London, alongside Paul Mescal.
digitalspy.com
Is Your Christmas or Mine worth watching?
Sex Education star Asa Butterfield continues to stretch his comedy muscles, joined by theatre actor Cora Kirk, in the Amazon Prime Video holiday film Your Christmas or Mine. The film follows a young couple on Christmas break, when they each decide to surprise the other by going to their respective opposite homes — meaning they wind up at each other's homes, alone.
digitalspy.com
Get up to £300 off Samsung smartphones, earbuds, TVs, soundbars and more
Tempted by a new TV to upgrade your Marvel holiday viewing, to enjoy an Andor rewatch in all its 4K glory, or to appreciate the latest schmaltzy Christmas romcom on Netflix? Maybe you're eyeing up a new smartphone or a tablet as a Christmas pressie (or a gift for yourself)? Whether you've been considering a high-end soundbar or a pair of wireless earbuds as a tech indulgence, Samsung just unveiled a bundle of unmissable deals ahead of the holidays.
digitalspy.com
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
digitalspy.com
Disney confirms original Indian princess story from Bend It Like Beckham director
Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha is set to develop a musical over at Disney. Deadline reports that Chadha is reuniting and co-writing with Paul Mayeda Berges, the duo having worked together on movies including Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded by the Light. The film will focus on...
Why have so many people transformed their cars into TikTok studios?
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
digitalspy.com
New Netflix movie Troll gets strong Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix's new Norwegian monster movie Troll is out on streaming service worldwide now. The film, directed by Tomb Raider 2018's Roar Uthaug, follows a palaeontologist and her folklore professor father as they investigate the appearance of some giant footprints, and soon enough discover that a giant troll is on its way to Oslo, and must find a way to stop it stomping on everyone.
digitalspy.com
Willow boss reveals what the show does that the film couldn’t
Disney+'s Willow creator Jonathan Kasdan has revealed what the sequel series does that the original 1988 film couldn't. 34 years after defeating the evil queen Bavmorda, Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood and guides a band of misfits on a perilous rescue mission into the unknown. While Kasdan...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a soulless and needless adaptation
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a retelling of the famed Charles Dickens classic, and if you are wondering why on Earth we needed another version of this story, you're not alone. Something being ubiquitous and beloved doesn't necessarily mean it deserves, or needs, an update. Netflix is seemingly unaware of...
digitalspy.com
Is Hotel for the Holidays on Amazon Freevee any good?
Hotel for the Holidays stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch as Georgia, the manager of a high-end hotel in New York City. Guests from all walks of life come to the hotel to escape their lives — there are heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne.
digitalspy.com
The Callisto Protocol review: How is Dead Space's spiritual successor?
The Callisto Protocol can be seen as a spiritual successor to Dead Space, looking to pick up where the series left off mechanically and expand upon the sub-genre it created. From the start, it’s clear the game has some great art design and graphics behind it, oozing with sci-fi horror aesthetic, and feels like a truly next-gen game. But unfortunately, clunky combat, pacing issues within the story and an over-reliance on the same jump scares result in a somewhat disappointing experience.
digitalspy.com
Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel explains how his character pays tribute to Val Kilmer
Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel has opened up about how his character Thraxus Boorman pays tribute to Val Kilmer on the fantasy show, which shared news of a new cast member earlier this week. The actor sat down with Digital Spy to talk about the way in which he paid tribute...
digitalspy.com
The Patient season 2 potential release date, plot and everything you need to know
The Patient major spoilers follow. Well that got dark quickly. FX/Hulu/Disney+'s limited series The Patient (from the producers of The Americans) saw patient Domhnall Gleeson chain therapist Steve Carell to a wall in his basement in order to help him be… a bit less murdery. Not completely murderless, just less murdery.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Cocaine Bear arrives online
The first trailer for the aptly-named Cocaine Bear has arrived, and it looks as incredible as it sounds. The "character-driven thriller" is actually based on a true story from 1985 of a bear that consumed multiple bags of cocaine that it found after a smuggler ditched them while parachuting out of a plane.
digitalspy.com
Willow is better than Rings of Power and other fantasy shows in one particular way
Willow episode one and two spoilers below. Willow is back and better than ever. Literally, we mean this is the best it's ever looked and we're not just referring to the stunning job with the SFX. (Not to dismiss the raw, rougher special effects of the '80s – they had a vintage kind of charm that we'll never see again and that's part of what makes them special.)
digitalspy.com
Neighbours could pave way for more streaming soaps as Freevee explains revival
Last month it was announced that Neighbours was set to return to our screens after being revived by streaming service Amazon Freevee. The soap, which aired on Channel 5 in the UK, was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years, with the last episode airing in July. Now, Amazon Studios’...
digitalspy.com
Netflix cancels The Midnight Club despite cliffhanger season ending
Netflix has cancelled The Midnight Club after one season. According to Entertainment Weekly, the news comes after confirmation that creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy have signed a deal to create content with Amazon Studios. The Midnight Club, which is an adaption of Christopher Pike's young adult novel...
digitalspy.com
Disney+'s Daredevil reboot adds Sopranos prequel star
Daredevil: Born Again forges ahead with its casting as The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini joins the Disney+ reboot series. Son of the late icon James Gandolfini, Michael is best known for his legacy role as the young Tony Soprano on the big screen, with other notable credits in Cherry alongside Tom Holland and the upcoming Disappointment Blvd for director Ari Aster.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher and Peaky Blinders stars added to Rings of Power for season 2
Peaky Blinders actor Sam Hazeldine and The Witcher's Yasen 'Yates' Atour have been cast in the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While Atour's role is being kept under wraps for the time being (though we do know it will be a recurring one), Hazeldine will be replacing Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar. The reason for the recast remains unclear.
digitalspy.com
Harry and Meghan's Netflix series is finally confirmed with first-look teaser
Harry and Meghan's anticipated Netflix documentary series has finally been unveiled with a first-look teaser. The six-part show, which is titled simply Harry & Meghan, was reportedly postponed following the backlash to season 5 of The Crown. However, the show has now been properly announced, with Meghan saying in the...
Comments / 0