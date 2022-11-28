ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Vending machines with Narcan, fentanyl testing strips could come to Wisconsin

By next summer, some Wisconsin residents will begin seeing signs of a new harm reduction and prevention strategy, adopted as drug-related deaths continue to rise. Plans are underway to begin deploying harm reduction vending machines to neighborhoods afflicted by a wave of drug-related deaths in Milwaukee County. The vending machines will be stocked with the anti-overdose medication Narcan, fentanyl testing strips and other supplies — all available free of charge.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer

Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Towing companies ready for winter season in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow piling up, it’s impacting travel out on the roads. From rollovers and crashes to vehicles sliding into the ditch, towing companies across western Wisconsin are ready for a busy season head. As the snow falls, the calls for service come in at...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1; what it means

MILWAUKEE - The start of December marks the beginning of meteorological winter and goes all the way through the end of February. This is the period of the year that the United States sees its coldest time of the year. The reasons the meteorological calendars fit more a month-to-month basis...
MILWAUKEE, WI

