Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Food Stamps Schedule: Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits for December 2022 and How To Use SNAP for Discounts
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
wuwm.com
The impacts of out-of-state landlords on the Milwaukee housing and real estate climate
Out-of-state landlords are competing with Milwaukeeans for housing. More and more companies from places like California or Ohio are buying homes on Milwaukee’s north side from local landlords. These out-of-state companies are primarily looking to make a profit, which is changing the fabric of the city’s neighborhoods. Talis...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
This Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
Vending machines with Narcan, fentanyl testing strips could come to Wisconsin
By next summer, some Wisconsin residents will begin seeing signs of a new harm reduction and prevention strategy, adopted as drug-related deaths continue to rise. Plans are underway to begin deploying harm reduction vending machines to neighborhoods afflicted by a wave of drug-related deaths in Milwaukee County. The vending machines will be stocked with the anti-overdose medication Narcan, fentanyl testing strips and other supplies — all available free of charge.
Milwaukee County sees rise in suicides in Black communities
Black residents, who make up the largest minority group in Milwaukee County, are committing suicide at a higher rate this year than in any other time during the past 10 years, according to data from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. This alarming rate is generally consistent with a...
The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer
Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
River Falls Journal
Food, employment, physical health impact low-income households in western Wisconsin
West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency (West CAP) has recently released the results of their latest Community Needs Assessment, giving comprehensive data about the current needs and concerns of low-income individuals and families across seven counties in west central Wisconsin. Among the results, food and nutrition was identified as the...
WEAU-TV 13
Towing companies ready for winter season in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow piling up, it’s impacting travel out on the roads. From rollovers and crashes to vehicles sliding into the ditch, towing companies across western Wisconsin are ready for a busy season head. As the snow falls, the calls for service come in at...
Hope House receives $2.5M grant to help address homelessness in Milwaukee
Hope House in Milwaukee just received its biggest grant ever from Day 1 Family Fund, created by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Hope House received a $2.5 million reward.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
In-Depth: When and why Wisconsin law allows children to be charged as adults
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy is being charged in adult court for allegedly shooting and killing his mother. Court records show he faces up to 60 years behind bars if convicted.
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1; what it means
MILWAUKEE - The start of December marks the beginning of meteorological winter and goes all the way through the end of February. This is the period of the year that the United States sees its coldest time of the year. The reasons the meteorological calendars fit more a month-to-month basis...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
