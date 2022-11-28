Read full article on original website
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Iranian man, 27, shot dead for celebrating team’s World Cup exit
Mehran Samak was killed by security forces after honking car horn in celebration of Iran’s defeat to US, human rights groups say
Videos Show Iranians Celebrating U.S. Win in World Cup
Iranians cheered, honked their car horns and shot off fireworks in celebration of their own team's World Cup defeat amid rising political turmoil.
The Jewish Press
Iran Has A Hissy Fit At World Cup
With the World Cup now in full swing, soccer fans are being treated to one of the most exciting and controversial incarnations of the contest in some time…with a great deal of the drama coming from the United States for a change. First, there’s the fact that the U.S....
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
americanmilitarynews.com
US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it
The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
World Cup 2022: Iranians cheer for USA over home country amid ongoing protests
The United States Men's National Team received support from an unlikely source in its World Cup match Tuesday afternoon against Iran: Iranians cheered on the U.S.
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has released a video calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup
Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
Why Saudi Arabia Is So Quiet About Iran’s Protests
Expressions of support for Iranian protesters have been pouring in from around the world—from leaders such as President Joe Biden, the former first lady Michelle Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—as the protests, well into their second month, remain defiant and have even gained in intensity. But aside from some media coverage, those nations closest to Iran, its Gulf neighbors, have remained conspicuously silent. Most striking of all is the lack of any official response from Saudi Arabia—which one would expect to be cheering along the popular revolt against a regime that Riyadh considers its archenemy.
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players' return
Iran's World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country's exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime.
Iranian man shot dead for celebrating country’s World Cup exit
An Iranian man has been shot dead by security forces, allegedly for celebrating his country’s exit at the Qatar World Cup, rights groups have said.Mehran Samak was killed after honking his car horn in the city of Bandar Anzali, a city north-west of Tehran, according to activists.In a macabre twist, it later transpired that the victim was a childhood friend of Iranian football player Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in the World Cup in Qatar and was in the team which lost to the USA on Tuesday, which confirmed Iran’s exit from the tournament.The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed...
BBC
World Cup Iran-US: Why Iran gave the US players flowers in 1998
Amid harsh barbs and heated geopolitics, the last World Cup match-up between Iran and the United States began with an unlikely gesture - bouquets of white flowers. The flowers, Iran's coach later said, were meant as a symbol of peace ahead of the 1998 showdown in France. Two decades later,...
SB Nation
USA vs. Iran is a geopolitical mess playing out at the World Cup
The World Cup, much like the Olympic Games, is always an inherently political affair. It’s impossible to gather so many nations in one place for an event without some geopolitical issues in the background that transcends sport and casts a shadow over the event. Even so, the critical deciding game between USA and Iran on Tuesday has gone to a whole new level.
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. Tuesday night's match in Qatar likely eclipsed it. The Americans prevailed 1-0 on the pitch, where no one mentioned...
Voices: The US Soccer Federation was right to change Iran’s flag — and I know why it made the regime panic
On Saturday, the United States Soccer Federation displayed Iran’s flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic across their official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts to show their support for Iranian protesters. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.The US soccer team changed Iran’s flag ahead of their match, then changed it back to its correct form after Iran complained to FIFA. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MlsiihdfBt— Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) November 27, 2022In response, representatives of the Islamic Republic demanded that Team USA be kicked out of the World Cup...
Anti-regime Iranians celebrate World Cup exit to US in solidarity with protests
Some Iranians have celebrated their team’s loss to the US and subsequent exit from the World Cup, as demonstrations against the government’s treatment of protesters took place inside and outside the stadium in Qatar and across Iran. The contest between the Iranian and American sides, whose countries severed...
Gizmodo
Iran Wants U.S. Kicked Out of FIFA World Cup for Briefly Changing Their Flag
The Iranian state media called for the U.S. to receive a 10-match ban from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after the United States Soccer Federation showed support for protesters by temporarily changing Iran’s flag on its social media. The federation removed the Islamic Republic emblem on the...
Man allegedly killed in Iran for celebrating World Cup loss
A man was killed by security forces in Iran after he honked his car horn to celebrate the country’s World Cup loss to the US, a human rights group said Wednesday — as anti-government protests erupted across the country following the defeat. Mehran Samak, 27, was allegedly shot in the head at an anti-regime demonstration in Bandar Anzali Tuesday night after he rejoiced in the country’s 1-0 defeat, the Iran Human Rights group said, according to the BBC. The alleged shooting came as Iranians opposed to the country’s “murderous” political regime took to the streets to celebrate the soccer team’s loss...
