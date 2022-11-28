ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

sciotopost.com

ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County Jail gets last piece of puzzle

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County! U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio. The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars. They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wvpublic.org

ARC: 'Billions' Coming To Coal Communities From Feds

Massive economic opportunities are available for rural energy communities according to Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin was in Wheeling Wednesday at Northern Community College and met with state and federal leaders representing a variety of government agencies. She and other panelists outlined approximately $200 billion of what was called a “once-in-a-generation investment” targeted at coal-impacted communities.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Work zone on Veterans Memorial Bridge leading to accidents

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Construction on the Veterans Memorial Bridge is impossible to avoid, as it on both the east and westbound lanes of U.S. 22. And it's causing some chaos and concern for drivers. Officials have documented 10 accidents on the bridge since Sept. 26. The construction began...
WEIRTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Groups Say PSC Should Not Order Mon Power To Buy Pleasants Plant

West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wtae.com

Greene County attorney accused of misusing thousands of dollars

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — An attorney in Greene County has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and other offenses after allegedly misusing money. Kimberly Simon-Pratt, 56, of Carmichaels, is an attorney with Chambers And Pratt PC in Waynesburg. According to a criminal complaint, a former employee...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTAP

Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Leadership change at Clarksburg PD reported

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Interim Clarksburg City Manager reports the Deputy Chief of Police, Randy Hartley is leaving the department. Hartley had been serving as the Interim Chief since Kiddy took the city manager’s position in April of this year. Hartley’s lasy day on the job will be December...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV

