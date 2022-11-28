Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Man sentenced in West Virginia for dropping pipe bombs onto towboats in Ohio River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to pipe bombs found on towboats in the Ohio River last October. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced today, Dec. 1, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
WTRF
WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
Longest serving Marion County Commissioner to retire
After 18 years as a Marion County Commissioner, Randy Elliott is retiring from the longest career the county has ever seen.
Harrison County Jail gets last piece of puzzle
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County! U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio. The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars. They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a […]
Domestic abuse survivors have a safe haven in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In Jefferson County there is a safe haven nestled among the suburbs. There are no signs out front, its address is confidential and it looks like a normal house on the inside and outside. But ALIVE Inc. is much more than that for the women caught in a physically or […]
WTRF
Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
wvpublic.org
ARC: 'Billions' Coming To Coal Communities From Feds
Massive economic opportunities are available for rural energy communities according to Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin was in Wheeling Wednesday at Northern Community College and met with state and federal leaders representing a variety of government agencies. She and other panelists outlined approximately $200 billion of what was called a “once-in-a-generation investment” targeted at coal-impacted communities.
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
WDTV
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
West Virginia road to stop receiving mail
(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WTOV 9
Work zone on Veterans Memorial Bridge leading to accidents
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Construction on the Veterans Memorial Bridge is impossible to avoid, as it on both the east and westbound lanes of U.S. 22. And it's causing some chaos and concern for drivers. Officials have documented 10 accidents on the bridge since Sept. 26. The construction began...
wvpublic.org
Groups Say PSC Should Not Order Mon Power To Buy Pleasants Plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer. The...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wtae.com
Greene County attorney accused of misusing thousands of dollars
WAYNESBURG, Pa. — An attorney in Greene County has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and other offenses after allegedly misusing money. Kimberly Simon-Pratt, 56, of Carmichaels, is an attorney with Chambers And Pratt PC in Waynesburg. According to a criminal complaint, a former employee...
WTAP
Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
wajr.com
Leadership change at Clarksburg PD reported
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Interim Clarksburg City Manager reports the Deputy Chief of Police, Randy Hartley is leaving the department. Hartley had been serving as the Interim Chief since Kiddy took the city manager’s position in April of this year. Hartley’s lasy day on the job will be December...
WTRF
WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
2 firefighters injured in Ohio County fire; Homeowner in hospital
Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak. Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured. The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered […]
Comments / 1