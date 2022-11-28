ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Merryville

MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
MERRYVILLE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Will Louisiana Workers Get Christmas Bonuses This Year?

While most of us are getting back to normal and have returned to work, many companies are still struggling to meet the bottom line. That is expected to impact how much big businesses hand out in Christmas bonuses this year. What's going to happen in Louisiana with bonuses this year? We don't really know the answer to that one yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

DCFS hiring fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport rescheduled for January

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana

Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Natchitoches Times

Mariner’s to reopen Dec. 1

Nearly six months after a fire tore through the esteemed Natchitoches restaurant, Mariner’s is once again accepting reservations for its grand reopening Dec. 1. The restored venue will feature a new look along with the cuisine Natchitoches residents and visitors love. For diners who haven’t seen the restaurant since Ben and Keri Fidelak reopened it in 2020, the interior has been extensively reimagined with renovations to the Cove and main dining area and a “Bubbles Bar” for social libations.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

The Reason an Extra Red Bulb is Included in Your Holiday Lights

This is a big weekend for Christmas decorations around South Louisiana and the world. Those who celebrate the season by stringing up holiday lights have no doubt encountered a bit of a conundrum without even knowing they were staring at a mystery. Let's face it, if you put up Christmas...
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy