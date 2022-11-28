Read full article on original website
Related
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
KSLA
Digital concealed handgun permits now legal in Louisiana through LA Wallet
(KSLA) — Louisiana residents now can add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app. Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the concealed handgun permit through...
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Merryville
MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
Louisiana Residents Warned : Remove ‘Lumps’ From Christmas Tree
Here in Louisiana we love Christmas and we love our live Christmas Trees but we sometimes don't like the surprises setting up a live tree can bring. I am sure you've heard "horror" stories of cats climbing in the Christmas tree or a live woodland creature being brought into the home while hiding among the branches.
SW Louisiana Baker In Global Competition Needs Your Votes
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Will Louisiana Workers Get Christmas Bonuses This Year?
While most of us are getting back to normal and have returned to work, many companies are still struggling to meet the bottom line. That is expected to impact how much big businesses hand out in Christmas bonuses this year. What's going to happen in Louisiana with bonuses this year? We don't really know the answer to that one yet.
KNOE TV8
LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
kalb.com
DCFS hiring fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport rescheduled for January
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
KPLC TV
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch. The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Can lawmakers resist tapping into La. savings account before it meets its threshold?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since 54% of voters agreed to create a state savings account in Louisiana six years ago, it’s grown at an incredibly fast pace. It’s reached roughly $1 billion through corporate and franchise taxes. “And when you have a large amount of money sitting...
wbrz.com
La. DOTD launches interactive map, seeks input on upcoming road projects
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has launched an interactive online map to allow the public to scan for upcoming road improvement projects and to provide feedback on them. The site features dozens of area projects that are part of the 2023-24 Highway Priority Program --...
Natchitoches Times
Mariner’s to reopen Dec. 1
Nearly six months after a fire tore through the esteemed Natchitoches restaurant, Mariner’s is once again accepting reservations for its grand reopening Dec. 1. The restored venue will feature a new look along with the cuisine Natchitoches residents and visitors love. For diners who haven’t seen the restaurant since Ben and Keri Fidelak reopened it in 2020, the interior has been extensively reimagined with renovations to the Cove and main dining area and a “Bubbles Bar” for social libations.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders. On Monday evening (Nov. 28), authorities with St. Tammany Parish and State Police put out an alert that two little girls and their dog had gone missing in the Folsom area.
KPLC TV
2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
The Reason an Extra Red Bulb is Included in Your Holiday Lights
This is a big weekend for Christmas decorations around South Louisiana and the world. Those who celebrate the season by stringing up holiday lights have no doubt encountered a bit of a conundrum without even knowing they were staring at a mystery. Let's face it, if you put up Christmas...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0