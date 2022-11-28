Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
ARC: 'Billions' Coming To Coal Communities From Feds
Massive economic opportunities are available for rural energy communities according to Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin was in Wheeling Wednesday at Northern Community College and met with state and federal leaders representing a variety of government agencies. She and other panelists outlined approximately $200 billion of what was called a “once-in-a-generation investment” targeted at coal-impacted communities.
wvpublic.org
Experimental Family Courts Are Reuniting Families On This West Virginia Morning
Drug and alcohol abuse has torn West Virginia families apart and separated parents from their children. But a recent family court graduation shows how a community can come together to change that. Ten parents in Nicholas County celebrated a big milestone in their sobriety as they’ve been reunited with their children. Amelia Knisely has the story.
wvpublic.org
After Legislative Action, The State’s Film Industry Is Making Gains
Earlier this year, the state legislature revitalized the West Virginia Film Office, as well as the state’s film tax credit. The law went into effect in July and in just five months, the state’s film industry is already seeing a bump. When Jeff Tinnell started in the film...
