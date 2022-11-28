Members of the Nebraska State Board of Canvassers will convene in the Governor’s Hearing Room at the State Capitol at 11:00 am on Monday, December 5, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to certify the results of the November 8, 2022, statewide general election, according to a press release from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO