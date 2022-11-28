ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

huskeradio.com

Governor-Elect Pillen Announces School Finance Reform Committee

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the initial members of a new School Finance Reform Committee, which will provide recommendations on how to update and reform the state’s school aid formula, according to a press release from Governor Elect Pillen’s Office. Below is the groups and individuals on the...
NEBRASKA STATE

