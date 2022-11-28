Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
Governor-Elect Pillen Announces School Finance Reform Committee
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the initial members of a new School Finance Reform Committee, which will provide recommendations on how to update and reform the state’s school aid formula, according to a press release from Governor Elect Pillen’s Office. Below is the groups and individuals on the...
huskeradio.com
Canvas Board Scheduled to Certify Results of the November 8, 2022, Statewide Elections
Members of the Nebraska State Board of Canvassers will convene in the Governor’s Hearing Room at the State Capitol at 11:00 am on Monday, December 5, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to certify the results of the November 8, 2022, statewide general election, according to a press release from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Comments / 0