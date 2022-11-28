NYC mom accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons

THE BRONX, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old mother is accused of stabbing and killing her 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons in a bathtub over the weekend.

According to NYPD Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from the 46th Precinct in the Bronx were dispatched to a location on Echo Place regarding a woman "acting erratic, but nonviolent." She was reportedly trying to burn items in the kitchen.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman naked in a third-floor apartment "acting irrational." A family friend reportedly told NYPD officers the woman’s children were with their father. She was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Minutes after leaving in an ambulance, officers from the 46th Precinct received another call from the same location about two unresponsive babies. Police returned to the scene and reportedly found a 3-year-old boy and 11-month-old boy both suffering "multiple stab wounds throughout the body."

Police began conducting lifesaving measures until the ambulance arrived. The two children were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where both died from their wounds.

According to De Ceglie, the two boys had stab wounds to the neck and torso.

The mom, who WPIX-TV identified as Dimone Fleming, has reportedly been charged with murder of depraved indifference to a person less than 11 years old. The children have been identified as 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada. They were reportedly discovered in the bathtub.

Dimone Fleming’s father told The Associated Press she was coping with postpartum depression and "wanted to get treatment for herself."

According to The Associated Press, Octavius' great-aunt, Casey Canada, looked after the two boys, and said Dimone Fleming "thought the kids were devils" and "was afraid of them."

