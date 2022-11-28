ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, NE

klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
Imperial Republican

Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing

Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
CHASE COUNTY, NE

