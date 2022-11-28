Read full article on original website
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing
Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
