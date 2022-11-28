Read full article on original website
txktoday.com
Murder Trial Underway In Bowie County
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A teen accused of fatally shooting a fellow Texas High School student during an off-campus brawl in October 2021 is on trial this week in Bowie County. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, is accused in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting of 17-year-old Ulisses Rodriquez who died from a single gunshot in front of a house on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
KTBS
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
ktalnews.com
Execution date set for man convicted of killing Bowie County inmate
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An execution date has been set for a man who killed a fellow inmate in Bowie County more than 20 years ago. Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Canales has spent most of his time in prison since the early 1980s for various crimes, including multiple probation and parole violations.
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
ktalnews.com
Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Parkway High School student was arrested last Thursday after making terroristic threats on campus. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was arrested at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 22. Police say earlier in the week the PHS...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
ktalnews.com
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in double shooting
43-year-old Dameion Redd is charged with the shooting that left the pair injured. Police responded to the shooting on Monday after reports of gunfire at the victims' apartment complex. They arrived to find the victims suffering from their injuries and rushed them to an area hospital. Redd was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
ktoy1047.com
Man dies in accident
20-year-old Nathan Parker's vehicle went off the roadway around 2 a.m. On Wednesday morning as he was traveling on Highway 1 just south of Vivian. The Caddo Parish coroner pronounced Parker dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered and the crash remains under investigation. Arkansas funded grants totaling...
KTBS
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
Winnsboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Troopers Who Arrested Him For DWI
A 39-year-old Winnsboro man was accused Saturday night of assaulting the troopers who arrested him for DWI, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene was contacted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher to respond on FM 1870, to assist with a traffic stop. Fisher had stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that’d been reported for as a suspected drunk driver traveling north on FM 1870 for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
ktoy1047.com
Trio sentenced for ATM thefts
33-year-old Marvin Collins, 23-year-old Aqunis Green, and 21-year-old Antonio Foster conspired to rob an ATM at the Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane in late January of 2021. The trio stole a pickup and broke open the ATM, stealing over $127,000 from inside. A week later, in early February, the trio struck again. This time, they stole a pickup and targeted a Texar ATM on West 7th in Wake Village, making off with over $10,000. The damage done to each ATM was estimated at $60,000. Collins received 29 months in federal prison and will have to pay $257,789 in restitution. Green received 46 months in prison and Foster received 21 months. Green and Foster each owe $70,324 in restitution.
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
inforney.com
Semi-truck strikes college drive railroad pass in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – An 18-wheeler struck a railroad bridge on College Drive and 40th St. in Texarkana Tuesday morning and was stuck for over two hours, shutting down traffic between Texas Boulevard and Summerhill Road. This type of incident involving a semi-truck failing to clear this bridge has happened...
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
arkadelphian.com
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
