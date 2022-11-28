Woodburn volleyball acquires all-league recognition

The Bulldogs snagged a second team all-league honor as well as a handful of honorable mentions in four-win season.

The Woodburn volleyball team had one of its best seasons in recent memory this fall. The team picked up two league wins for the first time in more than 10 years, besting Lebanon 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 11-25, 25-23, 16-14) on Sept. 29 and McKay 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18) on Oct. 11.

In addition, Woodburn beat 6A teams Jefferson and Roosevelt at the Franklin Tournament to start the season. While the Bulldogs gave up 12 defeats, the team was able to win at least a set in six of those losses.

For a program that has historically struggled, this was a high-water mark, and several players were acknowledged with all-league awards. Senior right side/opposite Lilli Pankey was named second team all-league for her role in leading the team.

Honorable mentions went to senior outside hitter Kaileah Peterson, senior middle blocker Alexandra Toran and junior middle blocker Kiarah Bryant, senior setter Isabella Sanchez and senior libero Daiana Rodriguez.