Canby, OR

Canby football snags all-league honors

By Tanner Russ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WI7uF_0jQJDvQt00 The Cougars may have missed the playoffs, but a 5-4 finish with a winning league record netted special district wins.

Despite not reaching the playoffs, Canby football was widely recognized for the season that the team put forward with all-league awards.

The Cougars finished the year 5-4 overall and 2-1 in Special District 1 play. The team narrowly missed out on a postseason berth with a final-week loss to Hillsboro. There were plenty of all-league recipients for Canby, though, including a handful of first team nominees.

Defensive first team honors went to senior Braden Snoderly at linebacker. Snoderly recorded 101 tackles this season, third most at 5A behind Wilsonville's Mark Wiepert (118) and Dylan Nance (105). Second team defensive honors went to junior Gideon Noss at lineman and senior Davis Hagen at linebacker. Honorable mentions went to junior Andrew Soles and senior Ethan Ensrud at linebacker, and senior Landon Sprague at safety.

Offensive first team honors went to junior running back Tyler Konold who, despite injuries during the year, had a big season rushing the ball for his team. Second team offensive honors went to Noss at lineman; and honorable mention went to Soles for his work at tight end, Hagen and senior TJ Jeffery on the offensive line.

