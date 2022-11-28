National reactions: Eagles move to 10-1 after running all over the Packers

The Eagles are 10-1 after a 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night in a game that saw Aaron Rodgers exit with an oblique injury.

Philadelphia rode quarterback Jalen Hurts, who amassed a record-setting 157 yards rushing on the ground, eclipsing the 130 yards rushing set by Michael Vick during the 2010 NFL season.

Hurts became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game, while Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

Here’s the national reaction to Philadelphia’s impressive offensive performance.

Brian Baldinger

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Peter Schrager

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One of the hosts on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Schrager is high on the Eagles’ offensive line and “Stoutland University.”

NFL

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Eagles’ first team to have ten wins.

James Palmer NFL Media

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Palmer discussed Jalen Hurts’ meteoric rise.

Dan Orlovsky ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

No team in the NFL is running the football better than Philadelphia.

CBS Sports Jeff Kerr

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles are the only team in the NFL to knock off two 8+ win teams.

Emmanuel Acho

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The FS1 host and former Eagles linebacker pointed out how this dominant group of road graders is actually producing a pretty entertaining Christmas album.

The Ringer

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles run all over the Packers.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts dominates as Philly earns 10th win.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team in the NFL to reach 10 wins on the season and continue to have a grip on the No. 1 seed in the NFC thanks to the 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

The MMQB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles run over the Packers.

They finished, as you’d expect, with a lot of rushing yards (363), with Jalen Hurts going for 157 and Miles Sanders going for 143. And that, above all else, is the reason that Philadelphia was mostly able to keep struggling Green Bay at arm’s length all night.

The Athletic

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reed Blankenship’s surprise star turn bolsters Eagles’ big night.