NFC playoff scenario: Updated clinching scenario for Eagles entering Week 13

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Eagles are 10-1 after a victory on Sunday night, and even a monumental collapse is unlikely to keep this team out of the playoffs.

Philadelphia could technically become the first team to clinch a berth with a win over Tennessee on Sunday, and then with help from three other likely scenarios.

The Eagles are currently the No. 1 overall seed ahead of the 9-2 Vikings, and sit two games ahead of the Cowboys, who are currently the fifth seed.

Here are your Week 13 playoff scenarios for Philadelphia.

Defeat the Titans

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 10-1 Eagles will host the 7-4 Titans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the A.J. Brown revenge tour.

A win and three favorable scenarios would put Philly in the playoffs for the second straight year.

Giants defeat Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia needs the 7-4 Giants to knock off the Commanders, who have the best winning percentage over the past seven weeks.

Rams defeat Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia needs the 3-8 Rams, who’ll be without Matthew Stafford, to knock off the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks at home.

49ers lose to Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia would need the 8-3 Dolphins to knock off the 7-4 49ers in Week 13.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

