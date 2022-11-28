NFC playoff scenario: Updated clinching scenario for Eagles entering Week 13

The Eagles are 10-1 after a victory on Sunday night, and even a monumental collapse is unlikely to keep this team out of the playoffs.

Philadelphia could technically become the first team to clinch a berth with a win over Tennessee on Sunday, and then with help from three other likely scenarios.

The Eagles are currently the No. 1 overall seed ahead of the 9-2 Vikings, and sit two games ahead of the Cowboys, who are currently the fifth seed.

Here are your Week 13 playoff scenarios for Philadelphia.

Defeat the Titans

The 10-1 Eagles will host the 7-4 Titans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the A.J. Brown revenge tour.

A win and three favorable scenarios would put Philly in the playoffs for the second straight year.

Giants defeat Commanders

Philadelphia needs the 7-4 Giants to knock off the Commanders, who have the best winning percentage over the past seven weeks.

Rams defeat Seahawks

Philadelphia needs the 3-8 Rams, who’ll be without Matthew Stafford, to knock off the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks at home.

49ers lose to Dolphins

Philadelphia would need the 8-3 Dolphins to knock off the 7-4 49ers in Week 13.