NFC playoff scenario: Updated clinching scenario for Eagles entering Week 13
The Eagles are 10-1 after a victory on Sunday night, and even a monumental collapse is unlikely to keep this team out of the playoffs.
Philadelphia could technically become the first team to clinch a berth with a win over Tennessee on Sunday, and then with help from three other likely scenarios.
The Eagles are currently the No. 1 overall seed ahead of the 9-2 Vikings, and sit two games ahead of the Cowboys, who are currently the fifth seed.
Here are your Week 13 playoff scenarios for Philadelphia.
Defeat the Titans
The 10-1 Eagles will host the 7-4 Titans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the A.J. Brown revenge tour.
A win and three favorable scenarios would put Philly in the playoffs for the second straight year.
Giants defeat Commanders
Philadelphia needs the 7-4 Giants to knock off the Commanders, who have the best winning percentage over the past seven weeks.
Rams defeat Seahawks
Philadelphia needs the 3-8 Rams, who’ll be without Matthew Stafford, to knock off the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks at home.
49ers lose to Dolphins
Philadelphia would need the 8-3 Dolphins to knock off the 7-4 49ers in Week 13.
