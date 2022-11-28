ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ems1.com

NYC to allow police, EMS to involuntarily hospitalize homeless suffering mental illness

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the directive as an effort to curb a recent wave of crimes involving people experiencing homelessness — Emily Bloch and Nick Vadala. NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday a push for police and emergency medical workers to hospitalize people on the streets and subways who have severe, untreated mental illness. Adams said the directive was an effort to curb a recent wave of crimes involving people experiencing homelessness and will allow law enforcement and EMS to involuntarily hospitalize people who pose a danger to themselves, even if they don't pose a risk to others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy