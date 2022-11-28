New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the directive as an effort to curb a recent wave of crimes involving people experiencing homelessness — Emily Bloch and Nick Vadala. NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday a push for police and emergency medical workers to hospitalize people on the streets and subways who have severe, untreated mental illness. Adams said the directive was an effort to curb a recent wave of crimes involving people experiencing homelessness and will allow law enforcement and EMS to involuntarily hospitalize people who pose a danger to themselves, even if they don't pose a risk to others.

