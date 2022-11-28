Read full article on original website
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New
Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
A New Rooftop Bar Creates A Cozy Winter Château Experience In Chicago
It’s almost that time of year– when the icy chill feels unbearable and the need to stay warm becomes a top priority. Luckily, there’s a new gorgeous rooftop ready to host cozy holiday get-togethers whether you’re going to after-work happy hour or showing friends around town. Complete with a stunning rooftop view and plenty of on-site heaters, Château Carbide is a must-see experience for the holiday season, complete with fancy drinks! The rooftop bar is named after the original building– which was previously known as the carbide and carbon building. Situated on the rooftop of Pendry Chicago, the new jazzy...
Promontory Point Conservancy requests city designate park a Chicago landmark
The Promontory Point Conservancy has requested that the Commission on Chicago Landmarks list the historic peninsula park as a city landmark, preferably at its Dec. 8 meeting. The request comes after more than a year of renewed advocacy efforts by community groups for a preservation-based approach to needed repairs at the Point, instead of the replacement of limestone revetment with concrete and steel, as has been done along much of Chicago's shoreline.
Actor, comedian Chevy Chase ushers in Christmas in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster. SEE ALSO: Christmas Every Day spreads cheer all year long The actor even recreated the famous scene from the […]
Hyde Park Holly-day is Saturday, with ice sculptures, reindeer and pictures with Santa
The University of Chicago's annual Hyde Park Holly-day event returns this Saturday, Dec. 3. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a host of activities in Harper Court, along 53rd Street and in the Hyde Park Shopping Center. "This is our sixth event,"...
Austin Weekly News
Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
Longtime members of Chicago Catholic church sad to see beloved statue removed
CHICAGO - Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen. The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away. Those two congregations have been consolidated. The...
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
Let's make Promontory Point a Chicago landmark
Promontory Point Conservancy has formally submitted a request to the Chicago Commission on Landmarks to designate Promontory Point as a Chicago city landmark. Included in their request is a report by preservation consultant Julia Bachroch detailing the historical significance of the Point, underscoring the need for landmark designation. They are joined in their call for preservation by Alderman Leslie Hairston, Cook County Commissioner William Lowry, State Representative Curtis Tarver, State Senator Robert Peters, and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a statement to the Hyde Park Herald in August 2022, endorsed a preservation approach to any future repair, restoration, and rehabilitation at Promontory Point. Other organizations in support of this request are Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Friends of the Parks, Openlands Chicago, Hyde Park Historical Society, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, Preservation Chicago, and others.
‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution
Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
Mayor Lightfoot travels to high-crime neighborhoods, holds roundtables to hear from community voices
CHICAGO — Marcellus Moore, a former member of the Vice Lords, has spent time in jail and on the streets of Chicago’s West Side. He’s seen it all — poverty, crime and incarceration. But inside of the Firehouse Community Art Center in North Lawndale, he witnessed something he’d never seen before. A Chicago mayor in […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Al Capone's west suburban grave vandalized
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.
5 Protesters Arrested Outside Pilsen Church As Workers Remove Beloved Statue After Monthslong Standoff
PILSEN — The battle over a beloved statue inside a shuttered Pilsen church came to a crescendo Wednesday as work crews removed the Michelangelo replica and police arrested five people protesting the project. The Archdiocese of Chicago and the St. Paul parish has wanted to remove the La Pietà...
Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected.
