Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
News 12
Law enforcement to provide update on search for alleged baby killer
Police still do not have any information on the whereabouts of suspected killer Christopher Francisquini. The Connecticut man is accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and fleeing Naugatuck. Police will provide an update on the search that now includes the FBI Thursday morning. They're asking for the public's help...
5 officers charged for involvement in arrest that left New Haven man paralyzed
The five New Haven police officers involved in the incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed in June have been arrested.
hk-now.com
CSP: Five New Haven Police Officers Turned Themselves in to Troop F Westbrook
(Middletown November 28, 2022)—On November 28, 2022, five New Haven Police Officers turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook for violations of CGS 53a-64, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and CGS 53-20 (a)(2), Cruelty to Persons. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were submitted...
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
Criminal Cops: 5 New Haven Officers Only Charged With Misdemeanors For Black Man’s Paralysis, ‘Slap In The Face’ Says Family
New Haven cops charged with a misdemeanor over their treatment of a man named Randy Cox who was is now paralyzed after being in their custody.
New Trial Ordered In Baby-Murder Case
Adam Carmon will get a second chance to try to prove that he didn’t commit one of New Haven’s most notorious murders, thanks to a state judge’s ruling on Wednesday. State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander issued that order in response to Carmon’s latest petitions for a new trial.
Eyewitness News
FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as the search for a man who is accused of killing his daughter continues. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck. He will be charged with murder and risk of injury to a...
New Britain Herald
Farmington man to be rearrested for missing court after allegedly wrestling with Plainville police, making homophobic comment
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man accused of wrestling with police and using a homophobic slur during his arrest in January is wanted for missing court and failing to answer to the charges. Andrew Stierer, 26, was scheduled to face a judge on Monday to answer to charges of assault...
Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head
An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head. Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the trial of Antwon Barnes.
'A slap in the face:' Family of Randy Cox say they're outraged with misdemeanor charges against officers
The family of Randy Cox, the Black man paralyzed in New Haven police custody this summer, expressed outrage on Tuesday after five officers were charged with misdemeanors.
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
John Trasacco's defense attorneys sought to portray DiMassa as a sexual philanderer and gambling addict who was desperate for money.
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
NBC Connecticut
Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed
A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
Supporters say Hartford’s Mayor Bronin led the city competently in a time of crisis
When Democratic Hartford Mayor Bronin took office, the city was nearly bankrupt, the new minor league baseball stadium was behind schedule and the city’s neighborhoods needed investment. “I think everyone will remember Luke Bronin for getting the city out of bankruptcy, for leading the city the way he did...
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
trumbulltimes.com
Under oath, DiMassa alleges West Haven election law violations
WEST HAVEN — During the trial for John Trasacco, a contractor accused of participating in a scheme to defraud West Haven of more than $400,000, attorneys have highlighted the lack of proper financial controls in City Hall that created the conditions for the alleged crime. On Monday, former state...
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury
Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as...
Comments / 0