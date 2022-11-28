ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Law enforcement to provide update on search for alleged baby killer

Police still do not have any information on the whereabouts of suspected killer Christopher Francisquini. The Connecticut man is accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and fleeing Naugatuck. Police will provide an update on the search that now includes the FBI Thursday morning. They're asking for the public's help...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Trial Ordered In Baby-Murder Case

Adam Carmon will get a second chance to try to prove that he didn’t commit one of New Haven’s most notorious murders, thanks to a state judge’s ruling on Wednesday. State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander issued that order in response to Carmon’s latest petitions for a new trial.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed

A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Under oath, DiMassa alleges West Haven election law violations

WEST HAVEN — During the trial for John Trasacco, a contractor accused of participating in a scheme to defraud West Haven of more than $400,000, attorneys have highlighted the lack of proper financial controls in City Hall that created the conditions for the alleged crime. On Monday, former state...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury

Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy