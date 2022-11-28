Anthony Davis likely to return on Monday

Brad Turner: Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana.

Darvin Ham expects both LeBron and AD to play (listed as “probable”) against Indiana.

He emphasized the importance of transition defense tonight after some slippage at San Antonio, with Indiana coming in 2nd in the NBA in fastbreak points (LAL are 4th). – 8:51 PM

Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight's game vs. Indiana.

Anthony Davis, who is questionable with a left calf contusion, is wearing a black sleeve on his leg at shootaround pic.twitter.com/dJdK3NbzMA – 1:53 PM

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

Got to yell about Anthony Davis on the episode I just recorded. Today is a good Sunday – 11:04 PM

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/CHMxgVvFl5 – 6:11 PM

The Los Angeles Lakers expect star big man Anthony Davis to return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the 143-138 win Saturday night over the San Antonio Spurs because of a left calf contusion. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022

“Just it being a back-to-back, the load he was carrying, specifically with [LeBron James] out, it’s just the smart and right thing to do,” Ham said of the decision to rest Davis. “We don’t want to push him this early in the season. And when you’re talking about different muscles and ligaments, it’s something that can easily turn into a year-long issue. So just to avoid that, we don’t want to put any additional strain on the area. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022