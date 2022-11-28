ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Davis likely to return on Monday

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyKZs_0jQJBPAV00

Brad Turner: Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana.

Source: Twitter @BA_Turner

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Darvin Ham expects both LeBron and AD to play (listed as “probable”) against Indiana.

He emphasized the importance of transition defense tonight after some slippage at San Antonio, with Indiana coming in 2nd in the NBA in fastbreak points (LAL are 4th). – 8:51 PM

Jalen Duren @JalenDuren

It’s here! Officially pros on the court! Now becoming pros

with our finances thanks to @lasimmons @ishares #iShares

#FutureBallers #ad

@bennedict @poisonivey @ejliddell

@jhardy pic.twitter.com/SZHJcxaa375:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGUIs_0jQJBPAV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yeYs_0jQJBPAV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQrub_0jQJBPAV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AnYo_0jQJBPAV00

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis is probable for tonight’s game vs. Indy (upgraded from questionable) after missing the last game vs. SAS. – 3:28 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Per the Lakers, AD is now listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Pacers. AK – 3:26 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 3:26 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis, who is questionable with a left calf contusion, is wearing a black sleeve on his leg at shootaround pic.twitter.com/dJdK3NbzMA1:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LA9J_0jQJBPAV00

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM11:25 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMILf_0jQJBPAV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdzUa_0jQJBPAV00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Got to yell about Anthony Davis on the episode I just recorded. Today is a good Sunday – 11:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron James is probable and Anthony Davis is officially questionable for Monday’s game against Indiana, Lakers say.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/CHMxgVvFl56:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCT5C_0jQJBPAV00

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Monday vs Lakers, LeBron James is listed as probable and Anthony Davis is questionable. – 6:10 PM

Jovan Buha: The Lakers list LeBron James as probable and Anthony Davis as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Indiana. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 27, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers expect star big man Anthony Davis to return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the 143-138 win Saturday night over the San Antonio Spurs because of a left calf contusion. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022

“Just it being a back-to-back, the load he was carrying, specifically with [LeBron James] out, it’s just the smart and right thing to do,” Ham said of the decision to rest Davis. “We don’t want to push him this early in the season. And when you’re talking about different muscles and ligaments, it’s something that can easily turn into a year-long issue. So just to avoid that, we don’t want to put any additional strain on the area. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Victor Wembanyama shows off his trademark one-legged 3-pointer in his latest absurd play

It’s no secret that French forward Victor Wembanyama is one of the most physically gifted NBA draft prospects we’ve seen in a very long time. The 7-foot-3 18-year-old simply looks like he’s playing the game on easy mode, and he has a deep bag of tricks for his team, the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A — the highest level of professional basketball in France.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Revisiting the history of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat rivalry

While no rivalry in the league can compare to that of the historic rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, there are a few others involving the Celtics that make for extra spicy viewing in a regular season game. One of them is the rivalry Boston shares with Atlantic Division foe Philadelphia 76ers, and the other, more recent of the two is the rivalry the Celtics have with the Miami Heat.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maine Celtics' Luka Samanic wins NBA G League Player of the Month for November

The accolades for the month of November are rolling in for the Boston Celtics, and it’s begun to spread beyond the confines of the NBA itself, with Celtics affiliate player Luka Samanic — currently suiting up for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s Portland-based developmental affiliate — winning Player of the Month honors for November at the G League level per the team’s Instagram account.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's not fair how well the Boston Celtics are playing

Early on in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have picked right back up where they left off, looking every bit of a title contender as star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum having career seasons. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has not only stepped into Ime Udoka’s shoes with gusto but has taken it to another level with Boston converting from a defensive identity to a historically good offensive one.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mfiondu Kabdengele credits a shift towards playing team-focused basketball for his second shot at the NBA

Boston Celtics two way big man Mfiondu Kabengele has reinvented his game to play a more team-oriented style after his initial stint in the NBA went sideways after his laser focus on his individual game ended up hurting the teams he played for. Now, he has another chance to make it in the league after reorienting his efforts toward making his teammates better.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Hauser's coach at Virginia credits his strong self-identity for his success with the Boston Celtics

Sometimes, just being comfortable in your own skin is all that it takes to succeed in the NBA. Of course, it helps if that skin is wrapped around a body with the requisite athleticism and a brain with enough basketball IQ to get the job done, but in the case of Boston Celtics reserve forward Sam Hauser, that much is under control, per his former head coach at Virginia, Tony Bennett.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren spotted doing shooting drills at practice

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was spotted at the team practice facility on Friday doing various on-court shooting drills with the training staff. Holmgren underwent a successful procedure on Aug. 30 to address a Lisfranc injury in his right foot suffered during the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. He will miss the season as he rehabs from the rare basketball injury.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN names this 2023 Ohio State verbal as their key commit

With the early signing period just around the corner and the fact that many players opt to end their recruiting at this time, it is time to look at who will be linchpins for every class. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren looked at the top 25 classes and selected one recruit from each as their key verbal (subscription may be required).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy