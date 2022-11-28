Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Death penalty for cop killer
SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court affirmed the death penalty for a man who killed a police officer during a traffic stop to avoid arrest. Though he was under the influence of illegal and prescription drugs, he failed to show that this kept him from having the mental state to be convicted for first-degree murder.
Courthouse News Service
Northern California bracing for much-needed rain, snow
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — It's looking likely December will bring a series of storms to Northern California, raising hopes for a wetter winter than last year. "Could be a solid one too with strong gusty winds and periods of heavy rain," the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area region tweeted on Tuesday.
