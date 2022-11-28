First Cousins Born Feet Apart On Same Day At Same Georgia Hospital

Photo: Getty Images

One Macon County family will always have a few extra things to be thankful for around Thanksgiving after the birth of not one, but two new family members on the same day. Caleb Linville was able to be present at the hospital for the birth of his son, and his nephew on November 23rd. According to WGXA , the births occurred mere feet away from each other.

"She was literally in the room right beside me, having a C-section," Caleb's sister Kinsley Thomas explained to WXGA in regards to the miraculous timing of the event. The two women initially had different due dates, and both were past due when they went into labor the day before Thanksgiving.

Caleb told WXGA that he knew all along that the babies would be born on the same day, and he was overjoyed! "There's no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is literally complete."

Thomas also shared how blessed she felt that everything happened as it did. "I'm just super thankful and blessed and I want to thank God. He's the creator of these two babies and he did a wonderful job." WXGA noted that Kinsley conceived a baby boy that was named Gabriel, and Caleb's wife conceived a baby girl that the couple named Cassidy.