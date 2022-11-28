ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, GA

First Cousins Born Feet Apart On Same Day At Same Georgia Hospital

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuGlu_0jQJ9tzC00
Photo: Getty Images

One Macon County family will always have a few extra things to be thankful for around Thanksgiving after the birth of not one, but two new family members on the same day. Caleb Linville was able to be present at the hospital for the birth of his son, and his nephew on November 23rd. According to WGXA , the births occurred mere feet away from each other.

"She was literally in the room right beside me, having a C-section," Caleb's sister Kinsley Thomas explained to WXGA in regards to the miraculous timing of the event. The two women initially had different due dates, and both were past due when they went into labor the day before Thanksgiving.

Caleb told WXGA that he knew all along that the babies would be born on the same day, and he was overjoyed! "There's no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is literally complete."

Thomas also shared how blessed she felt that everything happened as it did. "I'm just super thankful and blessed and I want to thank God. He's the creator of these two babies and he did a wonderful job." WXGA noted that Kinsley conceived a baby boy that was named Gabriel, and Caleb's wife conceived a baby girl that the couple named Cassidy.

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Woman wanted for Lee County murder turns herself in

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The woman wanted for a man's murder in Lee County has turned herself in. Law enforcement tells FOX 31 News that Carlistra Dee Tennille turned herself in on Friday morning just after 11:45 a.m. Tennille was wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The Lee...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Store break-in’s in midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This holiday season, people are in the spirit of giving but also taking. A rash of burglaries has been happening in one neighborhood in midtown Columbus, prompting business owners to offer a reward for an arrest. Larry Nelson, the owner of Larry’s Beauty Supply Store, showed...
COLUMBUS, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Albany church continues giving back during holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season. Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Macon, brother injured

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot at 1845 3rd Avenue in Macon. According to Coroner Lean Jones, 22-year-old Tylik Young died on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at around 5:55 p.m. by Coroner Luanne Stone. His 19-year-old brother, Jordon Young, get shot in the shoulder...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

15-year-old charged in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say

THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
THOMASTON, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy