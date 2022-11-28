Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween spoiled by roaches in a suburban Detroit neighborhoodMuhammad Junaid MustafaDetroit, MI
The 7 Best Christmas Lights Detroit, MichiganHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Related
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
wrif.com
Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan
One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
Sheetz, a regional 24/7 convenience store, announces plans to come to Michigan
Sheetz, the regional family-run convenience store and gas station chain with a loyal customer base and a name that makes teenage boys giggle, announced that it aims to open stores in Michigan, an expansion of its geographical footprint from neighboring Ohio. The round-the-clock retailer said it plans to open a Detroit store...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
carrollnews.org
AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America
In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
Gas prices below $3 a gallon at some Michigan stations after record Thanksgiving high
Despite record Thanksgiving gas prices, some discount membership clubs in metro Detroit — such as Costo, Sam's and BJ's — were selling it Monday for less than $3 a gallon. All three in Madison Heights are charging just $2.89. ...
michiganchronicle.com
Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit
It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to social media threat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.School will resume on Wednesday.
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
bridgemi.com
Dana Nessel obtains blanket shield of Lee Chatfield investigation records
Bridge and the Detroit Free Press won a district court order granting access to records in the Lee Chatfield criminal probe. But AG Dana Nessel’s office convinced a circuit judge to block the records’ release until the AG could appeal the ruling. The investigation into Chatfield’s conduct has...
udmercy.edu
Support TENN with holiday candy grams!
Support Detroit Mercy’s Titan Equity Nourish Network, while also buying a gift for the holidays with a candy gram!. For just $2.50, you get to choose from one of three cards to include with a candy cane, or for $5 you get a card, candy cane and plush toy! Purchase the candy gram from Monday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 2.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
Comments / 0