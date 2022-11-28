Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'
Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
Kingsport Times-News
Creator held prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing Amazing Grace.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Kingsport Times-News
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Long regains titles, adds WBF belt with decision over Benedetto
ELIZABETHTON — Dustin Long regained the USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight titles and added the WBF North American title to boot, beating Donelei Benedetto by unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s Strikefest 11 card at Happy Valley. Long (7-4-2) avenged a defeat to Benedetto (3-1-1) in...
Kingsport Times-News
Titans' Horne, 'Pack's Hill, Eagles' Collier head All-SWV team
Twin Springs’ Ryan Horne is rather quiet by nature. Horne let his play on the field do the talking this football season, and those efforts earned him the honor of offensive player of the year on the 2022 Times News All-Southwest Virginia football team.
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo Christmas tree
Hayley Potter, Stacye Yeager and Nikki Brooks of Six Rivers Media decorate a Christmas tree at Glen Bruce Park, 414 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport to promote Farm Expo 2023, scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway. A tree lighting ceremony will happen Saturday following the Christmas parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Edgar the Cow will be on hand to distribute free Farm Expo tickets.
Kingsport Times-News
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Kingsport Times-News
City says winter won't affect Main Street rebuild
KINGSPORT — The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. “While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered,” said Michael Thompson, public works director.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 4-10)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee High boys stymie West Ridge; Lady Wolves cruise
BLOUNTVILLE — Pretty much every time West Ridge started sniffing a comeback, Tennessee High had one of two answers: a steal or a basket. The Vikings rode a good defensive effort to a 56-42 win over the Wolves in a nonconference boys basketball game Friday night at the West Ridge gym.
Kingsport Times-News
One final run carries Central to PVNB Tip-Off title
WISE — If Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic was a preview of the upcoming Mountain 7 District girls basketball race, fans are in for a treat. In a game of runs, Wise Central (3-0) had the last one to capture a 61-47...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Kingsport Times-News
University High dumps KACHEA in home opener
JOHNSON CITY — After jetting out to a 23-6 lead over the course of the opening quarter, Saturday’s boys basketball contest inside Brooks Gym was never in doubt for University High. The Bucs (6-2) thumped KACHEA 74-26 in their home opener.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles “Chuck” Carter or Joshua “Josh” Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Kingsport Times-News
Smith ceremony to highlight Bucs' game vs. Gamecocks
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver was an assistant at Rhode Island and Georgia when Tim Smith was making a name for himself as a high-scoring guard. Although Smith’s ETSU teams never played against Oliver’s squads, the Bucs’ current coach was aware of...
