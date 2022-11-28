DA’s Office requests assistance from TBI in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Hawkins County

Read full article on original website
WCSO: Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, police responded to the Cash Hollow Road area in Washington County, Tennessee in reference to a man wanted on felony […]
Johnson City Press
EPD says two persons of interest in Thursday shooting death in custody, victim has been identified.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carter County (Carter County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. John Henson, who was working as a constable, allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of Highway 19E and into the path of an approaching car.
wcyb.com
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
Elizabethton Police Chief: 2 in custody following fatal shooting
supertalk929.com
Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation
Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
supertalk929.com
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
wcyb.com
Kingsport Police Department searching for woman not heard from since September
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a woman who has not been heard from since September. Katherine Carrico, 50, was reported missing by a family member in October. Carrico is about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair...
Kingsport Times-News
Hall, Davis swap duties in Wise Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
WISE — Assistant Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall swapped duties with his boss on Friday as he took the oath as the new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Hall, who ran unopposed in a November special election to fill the remaining year of Chuck Slemp III’s term, was sworn in at Wise County Circuit Court as interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis took the oath as Hall’s chief deputy prosecutor.
supertalk929.com
Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center
A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
supertalk929.com
Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle
Johnson City Press
EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death
SCSO deputy honored for helping teen seriously injured in crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy was pumping gas at Pit Row Market on Oct. 1 when he heard a crash and jumped into action. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brandon Trivett found the wreck near an intersection of Highway 394 and Kaluna Avenue. Inside the vehicle was 16-year-old Ella Parsons, […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Vaughn Anderton of Johnson City on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers were dispatched to Capone’s in reference to a man threatening one of the employees with a knife, according to the press...
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
q95fm.net
Drug Bust Leads Dickenson County Law Enforcement to Recover $50,000 Worth of Drugs
Dickenson County, Virginia law enforcement collaborated with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force to conduct a “buy/bust” operation, in order to crack down on drug trafficking in the area. According to Police, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal...
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Police investigating early morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
Carter County man accused of killing wife appears in court
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of killing his wife and burning her body and vehicle in Carter County appeared in court Wednesday. On Nov. 21, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Brandon Carrier had been charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of his wife Shannon Marie Isaacs. […]
