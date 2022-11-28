Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in a Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20 years old, five feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Kingsport Times-News
Police seek help in locating missing woman
KINGSPORT - Police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September, a press release said. Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Police investigating early morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
Kingsport Times-News
Man accused in crash with THP cruiser previously pled to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who had pled guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the THP said charges are...
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport couple found dead in home from gunshot wounds
KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s was found dead Tues- day morning, and police said the two died from gunshots. In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Patton said patrol officers and detectives shortly after 9 a.m. “responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member.”
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Kingsport Times-News
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Kingsport Times-News
City announces parking restrictions for Christmas Parade route
The city of Johnson City will have parking restrictions along the Christmas Parade route Saturday morning. Parade staging will be at East Tennessee State University’s lot 9 at the corner of University Parkway and West State of Franklin Road.
Kingsport Times-News
Creekside Behavioral Health breaks ground on mental health hospital expansion
KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility. “It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA — Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that performing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material in the structure.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Please support your community: Shop local
Kingsport’s Small Business Saturday is held between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the holidays continue, offering opportunity to continue to shop locally for very good reasons. They include that businesses locate where they find support. If a community doesn’t support its local businesses, they go away.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City commissioners talk Keebler Annexation in work session
Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that's poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it's approved. Commissioners met...
Kingsport Times-News
Creator held prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing Amazing Grace.
