There may be no better test of a bartender’s mettle than ordering an Old Fashioned . The old fashioned is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey (typically rye or bourbon ), and garnishing with an orange slice or zest and a cocktail cherry. It is traditionally served with ice in an old fashioned glass (also known as a rocks glass). BLAC added some Uncle Nearest 1856 as our Black-owned award-winning blend distilled, aged, 100 proof rye whiskey to make this classic Old Fashion cocktail.

Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz Uncle Nearest Rye Whiskey

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 tsp Sugar

1 slice Orange Twist Garnish

Instructions

Put sugar in glass.

Cover it with dashes of bitters

Add whiskey and stir until sugar dissolves.

Add ice, stir again, and serve.

If the barman starts shaking the ingredients or muddling fruit, have your next round at another bar.

Notes

BLAC added some Uncle Nearest 1856 as our Black-owned award-winning blend distilled, aged, 100 proof rye whiskey to make this classic Old Fashion cocktail. Prep Time 5 minutesUncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The brand is the fastest growing American whiskey in US history, and the portfolio is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The post BLAC Happy Hour Classics: Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe appeared first on BLAC Media .