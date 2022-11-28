Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Shelter receives $109k ARPA grant
MANSFIELD — The Domestic Violence Shelter may soon return to pre-pandemic staffing levels thanks to a new American Rescue Plan Act grant. On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced that $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support the work of rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs across Ohio. The grants are funded through the 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act American Rescue Plan Act (FVPSA ARPA) Rape Crisis Centers and Sexual Assault Programs Supplemental COVID-19 Funds.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Complete command: McDonald dominates Columbiana Heartland Christian in convincing showing
McDonald handled Columbiana Heartland Christian 61-15 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, McDonald and Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off with February 16, 2022 at McDonald High School last season. For more, click here.
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is Ohio's Mr. Football
COLUMBUS -- Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling has been selected Ohio's Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 36th winner of the award and led his team into the OHSAA Division II state championship game Thursday night against Toledo Central Catholic.
West Chester Lakota West collects victory over Fairfield
West Chester Lakota West trucked Fairfield on the road to a 52-41 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West an 18-13 lead over Fairfield.
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy unloads on Hamilton Ross
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Hamilton Ross 50-18 in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Hamilton Ross faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School. For more, click here.
