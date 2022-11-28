MANSFIELD — The Domestic Violence Shelter may soon return to pre-pandemic staffing levels thanks to a new American Rescue Plan Act grant. On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced that $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support the work of rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs across Ohio. The grants are funded through the 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act American Rescue Plan Act (FVPSA ARPA) Rape Crisis Centers and Sexual Assault Programs Supplemental COVID-19 Funds.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO