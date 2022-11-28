ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way

By KREM 2 Meteorologists Josh Lyle, Thomas Patrick
Shoshone News Press
 2 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Officially a record snow-day in Spokane, snow still falling for some through Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris

We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER STORM WARNING: Storm lasts until Thursday Morning – Mark

Prepare for a weather alert day with heavy snow piling up in the Inland Northwest. Expect to wake up to heavy snow, with over six inches from overnight. Snow will be heaviest this morning, and snowfall will last through Thursday. Another cold blast will follow. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark

We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes

We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris

We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Overturned semi-truck impacts traffic on I-90 east near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — An overturned semi-truck has been cleared from traffic after crashing on the eastbound I-90 lane Wednesday afternoon. The combination of a harsh winter storm and dangerous driving conditions led a semi-truck to overturn on eastbound I-90. The semi blocked all lanes on eastbound I-90 for about 20 minutes before a snow plow was able to push the semi-truck out of the way of drivers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA

