What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi

R ecently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day.

MORE: The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers

According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.

“Know who your children are participating with and who your children are coming in contact with. Stay on your children. Be nosey. Know what they’re doing and who they are doing it with,” Jackson resident Star Appleberry told WAPT 16 .

So far, there isn’t much known about the case other than the fact that the alleged game of Russian roulette took place Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Jackson Deputy Chief Deric Hearn told WLBT that the two juveniles have been charged with murder and the 21-year-old has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Of course, Markell Noah’s family members have reportedly disputed that those involved in his death were playing a game of Russian Roulette. One family member told media outlets that Markell received a text message early Friday morning and left his house to meet some friends.

Meanwhile, the investigation into this senseless tragedy is ongoing and Jackson police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the homicide/robbery detectives at 601-960-1279.

This is a developing story and hopefully, we’ll have more to report as the investigation unfolds and reveals more information.

Noah’s tragic incident highlights America’s obsession with gun culture.

According to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey , there are 393.3 million legal guns in America–there are only 329.5 million people in America. It is the only country in the world that has more civilian-owned guns than people. Let that sink in…

These figures don’t account for all the illegal firearms that make their way onto our streets through straw purchases and other black-market channels.

According to the CDC, nearly 53 people are killed each day by a firearm in the U.S. In 2022 alone, there have been more than 604 mass shootings , and more than 40,000 people have lost their lives due to gun violence.

SEE ALSO:

Shanquella Robinson’s Death Spotlights Other Black Women Mysteriously Dying Around Their ‘Friends’

What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With

Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson



The post What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne .