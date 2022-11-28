Passenger & Pilot Rescued From Plane After Crash Into Power Lines In Montgomery County

On Sunday evening, more than 85,000 households throughout Montgomery County were left without power due to a plane crash into a power lines tower near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Leaving the plane, with pilot and passengers suspended 100 feet in the air.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, notified the community that when the crash happened around 5:30 pm, the wires were still energized but thankful neither of the passengers trapped inside the plane were hurt.

Lastest update via DC News Now:

Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices.

After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout the day Monday. All child care programs were canceled. Food service at any MCPS school was not available. The school district expected to return to normal operations on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

source: DCNewsNow

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE :