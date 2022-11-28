Read full article on original website
Valve will give away a Steam Deck every minute of the Game Awards
In brief: Would you like to own the most expensive version of the Steam Deck but can't or won't spend $649 on one? The good news is that you could win one of these 512GB handhelds by taking part in an upcoming competition that will see one unit given away every minute that the Game Awards is broadcast.
Portal for RTX arrives as a free DLC on December 8
In brief: A remaster of Valve's 2007 puzzle-platform game Portal is nearly complete. Nvidia has announced that Portal with RTX will drop as a free DLC for all Portal owners on December 8. It's available to wish list now over on Steam if you want to set a reminder for yourself.
The 10 best games of 2022, according to Time
Editor's take: Another year is nearly in the record books, and that's reason enough for Time to share its 10 best video games of 2022. These sorts of lists usually disappoint but it seems the publication might have gotten it mostly right this time around. Coming in at number 10...
PCI-SIG says it isn't to blame for melting 12VHPWR cables
A hot potato: Various entities are passing around the blame for the melting power cable connectors on Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The consortium managing PCI specifications is the latest to deny any problems with its end of the production process, reminding manufacturers to take proper precautions.
A new graphics card tops the Steam survey for the first time since 2018
What just happened? The latest Steam survey has arrived with a big change: a graphics card has knocked the GTX 1060 off the top spot for the first time since January 2018. November was also an excellent period for AMD CPUs, which reversed a months-long trend of declines to grab an almost 4% user share back from Intel.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti emerges through Gigabyte listings and GPU die shot
Something to look forward to: Almost all the primary information on Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has leaked before its official unveiling. This week, one of Nvidia's board partners officially listed the GPU (and one of AMD's new models), and someone tweeted a die shot. Reliable leaker MEGAsizeGPU posted...
