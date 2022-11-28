Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
Police: Gate City homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
A police report says a Gate City, Virginia homeowner was able to hold a burglary suspect at gunpoint while two of his accomplices hid in an attic. Sheriff’s Office officials got a call about an ongoing breaking and entering incident in the 200 block of Barlett Drive just after 8:30 Thursday morning.
993thex.com
Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle
Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires
NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot
A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
Speeding, Leads To More Serious Charges For Johnson City Man And Woman
A man and his female passenger, who were stopped on a speeding violation have much more to deal with after Johnson City Police find various amounts of illegal narcotics along with a stolen handgun. Melvin Stevenson, the driver of the vehicle was stopped for speeding near W Market and Veterans Way. Following a search, Stevenson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery and sell, driving on a suspended license, speeding and simple possession. Officers also arrested Scottie Buck, the passenger in the vehicle for possession of a handgun. Both are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court while being held on a 20 thousand dollars bond each.
Wise County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenage girl
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Chloe Hudson was last seen in Pound on November 22. She is 5-foot-10 and has black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
Tazewell County Sheriffs seek community’s help in locating missing woman
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley. Beasley is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 143 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her family reports last hearing from her was on June 16, when her...
