Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO